Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? 76ers vs Raptors Injury Report, Where To Watch & More (Nov. 8)

After a strong 4-0 start, the Philadelphia 76ers have slipped back to a 5-3 record, resembling last season’s inconsistency. Returning home tonight, they’ll look to snap a two-game skid against a surging Toronto Raptors team riding a four-game win streak. The spotlight, however, is on the Sixers’ lineup and whether their star big man will return to anchor this crucial Eastern Conference clash.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Raptors?

Joel Embiid is cleared and expected to play in Saturday’s matchup against the Toronto Raptors. The Philadelphia 76ers star center is absent from the official injury report after missing Wednesday’s loss to Cleveland, signaling his return to action as the team looks to regain momentum.

ADVERTISEMENT

Embiid sat out the second half of the recent back-to-back for load management. The former MVP had already stated during preseason that he would skip consecutive games to protect his left knee. This planned rest is part of a long-term strategy to preserve his health throughout the season.

Imago Nov 20, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after a turnover during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The 76ers have struggled in Embiid’s absence this season, losing three of the four games he has missed. His return provides a significant boost for a Philadelphia team that started the season with four consecutive victories before its recent two-game slide.

ADVERTISEMENT

76ers vs Raptors Injury Report for Nov. 8

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

76ers injury report

The Philadelphia 76ers will be without two players for Saturday’s contest. Paul George remains out as he continues his recovery from offseason knee surgery. The team announced he will meet with doctors over the weekend to determine the next steps in his rehabilitation process.

Forward Dominick Barlow is also ruled out with an elbow laceration that required a procedure. The 22-year-old will have a follow-up meeting with his surgeon on Monday, potentially extending his absence through Tuesday’s game against Boston.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raptors injury report

The Toronto Raptors have yet to release their injury report for Saturday’s game. The update might be available before the game itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Predicted Lineups for 76ers vs Raptors

The projected starting lineups for both teams are as follows.

Philadelphia 76ers Toronto Raptors Tyrese Maxey (PG) Immanuel Quickley (PG) VJ Edgecombe (SG) RJ Barrett (SG) Kelly Oubre Jr. (SF) Brandon Ingram (SF) Jabari Walker (PF) Scottie Barnes (PF) Joel Embiid (C) Jakob Poeltl (C)

These lineups reflect Joel Embiid’s return to the 76ers’ starting five and the Raptors’ full roster availability.

Where to Watch the 76ers vs Raptors Game?

Fans can tune in to watch the game through the following options.

Date: Saturday, November 8

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Where to Watch: The game will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia for 76ers fans and on TSN for Raptors fans.

Live Stream: Viewers can also stream the game live using NBA League Pass, Fubo, or the NBA App.

Match Preview and What to Expect

The Philadelphia 76ers enter with a 5-3 record after losing their last two games against Chicago and Cleveland. The team has been off for three days since their last contest, providing extra rest before beginning another back-to-back set. Tyrese Maxey leads the team’s backcourt while averaging strong scoring numbers.

The Toronto Raptors hold a 5-4 record and are riding a four-game winning streak that includes victories over Cleveland and Milwaukee. They played on Friday night in Atlanta, giving them less recovery time than their opponents. The Raptors feature a balanced scoring attack with three players averaging over 20 points per game.

With Joel Embiid returning to the lineup and the 76ers enjoying home-court advantage with extra rest, the prediction is for the Philadelphia 76ers to end their losing streak and secure a victory.