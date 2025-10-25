Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs Hornets? Latest Update on 76ers Star’s Injury

The Philadelphia 76ers are riding high after a 1-point win against the 18-time championship-winning side Boston Celtics. The Sixers now travel back to Philadelphia and are gearing up for their home opener against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night, though a few key players are still sidelined. Both teams enter the matchup at 1-0 after impressive season-opening wins, setting the stage for an early Eastern Conference test at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. The spotlight, however, shifts back to Joel Embiid’s availability.

The reigning MVP is officially cleared to play and isn’t listed on the injury report, marking his second appearance since offseason knee surgery. The Sixers, though, are making a calculated approach to keep the Number 21 safe from any major injury. Against the Celtics, he logged just 20 minutes as the team eased him back into action, and a similar approach is expected this time. So, expect a similar cautious approach with his playing time against Charlotte.

In the season opener, Embiid scored just four points on 1-of-9 shooting while adding six rebounds and two assists. His presence on the court provides the Sixers with confidence, even with limited minutes, as they slowly prepare him for the long season ahead. The team will continue monitoring his workload as he works back to full fitness, even if the team manages multiple injuries.

via Imago Nov 20, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after a turnover during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.

The Philadelphia 76ers have four players listed on the injury list for Saturday’s matchup, beginning with star wing Paul George, who remains sidelined following arthroscopic knee surgery on his left knee that took place in mid-July. George was the big name expected to miss action, though he has returned to practice this week, indicating he is drawing closer to game action.

The 34-year-old struggled with durability during his first season with Philadelphia, appearing in just 41 games as a result of a hyper-extended left knee and a separate groin injury. Next, Jared McCain also remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from torn ulnar collateral ligament surgery on his right thumb suffered right before training camp.

The re-evaluation for McCain’s status is scheduled for early November. Trendon Watford also stays on the sideline due to left hamstring tightness but has been practicing with the squad, suggesting he is close to making his Sixers debut. Additionally, Justin Edwards is listed as probable with right rib soreness, meaning his status remains up in the air heading into Saturday night’s contest.​

76ers and Charlotte Hornets predicted lineups and where to watch the game

Guard Tyrese Maxey LaMelo Ball Guard VJ Edgecombe Brandon Miller Forward Kelly Oubre Jr. Kon Knueppel Forward Dominick Barlow Miles Bridges Center Joel Embiid Ryan Kalkbrenner

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Where to Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Predictions for tonight’s 76ers vs Hornets

The Philadelphia 76ers enter this game as favorites to secure their second straight victory. Their strong backcourt performance in the opener, combined with home-court advantage, gives them an edge over the visiting Hornets. Tyrese Maxey’s 40-point opening night and rookie VJ Edgecombe’s record-setting debut provide significant offensive firepower.

The Hornets are coming off an impressive 136-117 victory over Brooklyn, where they displayed balanced scoring. However, facing a Sixers team that just defeated Boston on the road presents a stiffer challenge. The combination of Embiid’s interior presence, even limited, and the backcourt’s scoring ability should be enough to overcome Charlotte’s offensive threats and improve to 2-0 on the young season. Can they? Only time will tell.