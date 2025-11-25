Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight? Clippers vs Lakers Injury Report, Where To Watch NBA Cup & More (Nov. 25)

The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers face off in a crucial NBA Cup group stage game Tuesday night with major implications for the tournament bracket. Both teams enter this intracity rivalry matchup with perfect 2-0 records in West Group B, making the winner the clear favorite to win the group and advance to the knockout round. The return of a key star provides a significant boost for the struggling Clippers as they try to salvage their difficult start to the season.

Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against the Lakers?

Kawhi Leonard is available and will play for the Los Angeles Clippers tonight. The star forward is not listed on the team’s official injury report, confirming his status for this important NBA Cup contest. Leonard recently returned to action on Sunday after missing several games with an ankle issue. He played twenty-six minutes in that loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

During his comeback game, Leonard scored twenty points and recorded three steals. He is averaging 23.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game this season while shooting 50.0 percent from the field. His presence significantly impacts the Clippers’ performance, as the team holds a 3-4 record when he plays compared to 2-8 when he does not. Leonard’s availability gives the Clippers their full starting lineup alongside James Harden and Ivica Zubac.

Imago Apr 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The two time Defensive Player of the Year provides critical two way abilities for a Clippers team that has struggled to a 5-12 start. His scoring efficiency and defensive intensity will be vital against a Lakers team featuring multiple offensive threats. Leonard’s return comes at an ideal time for this high stakes rivalry game that could define the Clippers’ early season direction.

Clippers vs Lakers injury report for Nov. 25

Lakers injury report

The Los Angeles Clippers have four players on their injury report for tonight’s game. Bogdan Bogdanovic is questionable with a left hip contusion that caused him to miss the team’s previous two games. Three players have been ruled out entirely, including Bradley Beal, who will undergo season ending surgery on his left hip. Derrick Jones Jr. remains out with a sprained MCL in his right knee, and Jordan Miller is sidelined with a left hamstring injury.

Clippers injury report

The Los Angeles Lakers have just one player on their injury report. Starting center Deandre Ayton has been ruled out with a right knee contusion. His absence creates a significant challenge in the frontcourt against the Clippers’ strong interior presence. Ayton’s injury means Jaxson Hayes and Maxi Kleber will likely see increased minutes at the center position.

Predicted lineups for Clippers vs Lakers for Nov. 25

James Harden (G) Luka Doncic (G) Kris Dunn (G) Austin Reaves (G) Kawhi Leonard (F) Rui Hachimura (F) John Collins (F) LeBron James (F) Ivica Zubac (C) Jaxson Hayes (C)

These projections account for Deandre Ayton’s absence for the Lakers.

Where to watch the Clippers vs Lakers game?

Date: Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM Pacific Time / 11:00 PM Eastern Time

Where to Watch: The game will be televised on NBC and Spectrum Sportsnet. Streaming options include Peacock.

Match preview and what to expect

The Los Angeles Lakers enter this rivalry matchup with significant momentum, having won four consecutive games to improve to 12-4 overall. They hold first place in the Pacific Division and rank near the top of the Western Conference standings. The team has succeeded despite being one of the league’s worst three-point shooting teams, ranking 26th in three-point percentage at 33.3%. Luka Doncic leads the NBA in scoring at 34.5 points per game, while Austin Reaves averages 27.6 points.

Imago Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) is congratulated by forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) after a three-point basket in the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Clippers have struggled throughout the early season, posting a 5-12 record that includes a 2-7 mark on the road. James Harden has been their standout performer, averaging 27.8 points and 8.4 assists per game. Ivica Zubac provides a strong interior presence with averages of 17.0 points and 11.6 rebounds. The Clippers have lost twelve of their first seventeen games and need to quickly reverse their fortunes.

With both teams undefeated in NBA Cup group play, the stakes are elevated for this rivalry matchup. The Lakers have won four of the last five meetings between these teams. Given the Lakers’ superior record, home court advantage, and overall form, the prediction is for the Los Angeles Lakers to secure the victory and control of West Group B.