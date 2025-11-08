Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight? Clippers vs Suns Injury Report, Where To Watch & More (Nov. 8)

The LA Clippers enter Saturday’s home rematch against the Phoenix Suns on a three-game skid, desperate to turn things around. After all the uncalled offseason buzz surrounding Kawhi Leonard’s contract, their 3-5 start has been underwhelming. Now, all attention shifts to the injury report as fans wait to see if their star forward will finally return to the lineup.

Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against the Phoenix Suns?

Kawhi Leonard will not play tonight for the Clippers. The team has officially ruled him out due to a right ankle issue that continues to keep him sidelined. This will be his third straight missed game as he continues treatment and rest. The team has not indicated exactly when he will return, but reports confirm that he remains unavailable for the Nov. 8 clash against the Suns.

Leonard’s absence is a major blow to Los Angeles, which already relies heavily on him for both ends of the floor. Head coach Tyronn Lue will once again have to adjust his rotation, leaning on James Harden, who makes his return tonight after missing the last game due to personal reasons. Harden has been phenomenal so far, averaging 23.3 points, including two 25+ games.

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns injury report for Nov. 8

The LA Clippers have three players listed on their injury report, including Kawhi Leonard. Janis Carr of the Southern California News Group confirmed that Leonard, Sanders, and Miller were all ruled out for this game on Friday’s official report. The Clippers hope to have Leonard back soon, but for now, his name remains marked under the “out” category for Saturday’s matchup.

The Phoenix Suns’ injury situation appears less crowded. Forward Dillon Brooks is the only player currently listed, and he carries a questionable tag due to a groin issue. His availability will probably be a game-time decision.

Predicted lineups for Clippers vs Suns for Nov. 8

The projected starters for this game see the return of a major piece for the LA Clippers. James Harden is expected to be back in the lineup after missing the last contest.

LA Clippers Phoenix Suns James Harden Devin Booker Bradley Beal Jalen Green Nicolas Batum Dillon Brooks (if available) Derrick Jones Jr. Royce O’Neale Ivica Zubac Mark Williams

Where to watch the Clippers vs Suns game?

Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Time: 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to Watch: The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Local viewers can find it on AZFamily, Suns+, or the FanDuel Sports Network. For streamers, the game is available on Fubo and NBA League Pass.

Match preview and what to expect

The Clippers return to the Intuit Dome, where they have found all three of their wins this season. They will lean on that home court advantage to break their current losing skid. The Suns, meanwhile, enter the game with confidence after a decisive victory in the previous matchup.

James Harden’s return provides a major boost for Los Angeles. The team struggled offensively without him and Leonard in the last game. His playmaking and scoring should create more opportunities for teammates like Ivica Zubac and Bradley Beal.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 31, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the Suns having the recent win, the Clippers are predicted to bounce back at home. With Harden back to run the offense, the Clippers are expected to edge out a close victory and cover the spread in the process.