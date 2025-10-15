Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight? Where to Watch Clippers vs Kings Preseason Game?

The Los Angeles Clippers made one of the biggest moves of the summer when they landed Bradley Beal after the three-time NBA All-Star was bought out by the Phoenix Suns. Beal signed a two-year contract worth $11 million with the Clippers. However, Beal has been dealing with a knee issue. And Kawhi Leonard recently spoke his mind regarding Beal’s return. Leonard emphasized that Beal’s long-term health is the main priority, stating, “He can take the time he needs. Hopefully, sooner than later, but no rush.” This comes as the team prepares for its third preseason matchup. Which also sets the stage for the question of the night- will Kawhi Leonard play tonight?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Kawhi Leonard is expected to play tonight against the Kings, though his exact status for back-to-back games this season remains unclear. Leonard has scored 35 points in 37 minutes across the Clippers’ first two preseason games, looking healthy and in shape after dealing with knee issues that kept him out for the first 34 games of last season. Head Coach Tyronn Lue was recently asked about Leonard’s plan for playing in back-to-back games this season. Lue replied, “We’re not going to answer that right now… It’s a good question, but we don’t know right now.” This leaves some uncertainty around his game-to-game availability.

He led the Clippers with 18 points on 6 of 10 shooting in their preseason opener against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions, then followed up with 17 points on 5 of 10 shooting in their 102 to 94 loss to the Denver Nuggets. The two-time NBA champion told the media that he is now able to come into training camp healthy, in shape, and ready to go, which is great news for the Clippers.​

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Clippers injury report ahead of today’s matchup against the Kings

Bradley Beal has been ruled out for Wednesday’s preseason game against the Kings due to his ongoing knee recovery. Beal has not played in any of the Clippers’ three preseason games so far as he continues to work his way back from the arthroscopic knee surgery he underwent in May. The veteran guard took part in his first scrimmage with the Clippers on October 6 and expressed his intention to be ready for opening night when the team faces the Utah Jazz on October 22. Beal told reporters last week that he practiced and scrimmaged and everything has been on track, with the staff doing an excellent job ensuring everything runs smoothly with no setbacks.​

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Dec 28, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) waits for play to resume against the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic has also been ruled out for Wednesday’s game after dealing with a back injury. The 33-year-old Serbian left the Clippers’ preseason opener against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions after just two minutes due to lower back soreness and has not played since. Bogdanovic started that game in place of Beal but did not return after heading to the locker room early. The injury is not related to the hamstring issue that forced him to miss most of Serbia’s EuroBasket tournament earlier in the offseason. Still, it is concerning given that Bogdanovic missed 28 games last season. Head coach Tyronn Lue said Bogdanovic is progressing well, but the veteran guard remained out for Sunday’s loss to the Nuggets and will miss at least one more game.​

AD

In other roster news, the Los Angeles Clippers waived promising young forward Trentyn Flowers before Wednesday’s game against the Kings, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The 20-year-old forward was holding one of the team’s three two-way roster spots after averaging 17.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in the G League last season while converting 38.5 percent of his three-point attempts. Flowers played 17 minutes and scored 10 points in the preseason opener against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions, but did not appear in the loss to Denver. The Clippers still have Jordan Miller and second-round pick Kobe Sanders occupying their other two-way roster spots.​

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Where to Watch the Clippers vs the Kings Preseason Matchup

The game will be broadcast locally. A welcome change for Sacramento supporters after the team’s first two preseason games were only available via a less polished online stream.

Date: Wednesday, October 15, 2025​

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT​

Where to Watch: NBC Sports California, NBA League Pass​

Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Radio listeners can tune in to Sactown Sports 1140.

Predictions for tonight’s Clippers vs Kings

The Clippers seem poised to come away with a win in Sacramento despite dealing with several injury issues. Kawhi Leonard looks like he’ll be suiting up and has been impressive through two preseason games. In comparison, the team’s new additions, like Chris Paul, John Collins, and Brook Lopez, have all contributed solidly. The Clippers are favored by 3.5 points, and with Leonard leading the way alongside James Harden and Ivica Zubac, they should have enough firepower to handle the Kings.​

Sacramento is still searching for its first preseason win against NBA competition after dropping games to the Toronto Raptors and Portland Trail Blazers. The Kings are now facing an even tougher situation after losing forward Keegan Murray for four to six weeks following surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb. Murray suffered the injury during the second quarter of Friday’s game against the Blazers and underwent successful surgery on Monday in New York. The loss of Murray, who is the team’s top defender and a crucial floor spacer, will be felt significantly as the Kings try to find the right lineup combination to replace him.​

Several predictions are that the Clippers will win. Los Angeles has more talent, more depth, and a healthier roster heading into this game. Even without Bradley Beal and Bogdan Bogdanovic, the Clippers have enough veteran firepower to take care of business on the road. The Kings are still trying to adjust to life without Keegan Murray and have yet to find their rhythm in the preseason. Expect the Clippers to cover the spread and grab their second preseason win.