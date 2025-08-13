Is Kevin Durant Dating Liz Cambage? Exploring Rockets Star’s Relationship History

They say Kevin Durant’s jump shot is arguably the deadliest in basketball, but his ability to keep fans guessing about his personal life might just be his second-best skill. One moment, he’s knocking down threes, the next, he’s trending because of an Instagram Story. And this week? It wasn’t about a crossover or a clutch bucket. Nope. It was about a picture, one that had the internet spiraling faster than a KD pull-up in transition. The image in question?

Durant, relaxed and smiling, standing beside former WNBA star Liz Cambage. She was seen wearing a black crop top and shorts, posing mid-air, as if about to launch a jumper. Kevin, on the other hand, was in a grey T-shirt, black jeans, and that ever-casual cap. Cambage posted it to her Instagram Story, and before you could even say “Slim Reaper,” NBA Twitter was in full investigative mode. Are they dating? Just friends? Collaborating on some secret basketball project? This is the NBA, after all. We’ve learned never to rule anything out. Of course, KD is no stranger to relationship speculation.

Over the years, the Rockets star (yes, still adjusting to saying that) has been linked to a carousel of names. Some confirmed, many not. And if you know Durant, you know he’s not one to confirm or deny unless it’s on his own terms. His most public relationship was with Monica Wright, a former WNBA guard he was engaged to back in 2013. By 2014, it was over, with Durant admitting to GQ that he “didn’t know how to love her the right way.” That level of vulnerability in an athlete of his stature was rare, but so was the fact that he’s never been married since. And now there’s Liz Cambage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A force of nature in women’s basketball. And while they haven’t publicly confirmed their relationship status yet, given Durant’s history and way of thinking, it is safe to assume that Kevin Durant and Liz Cambage are currently not dating each other. Though at 6’8” with a WNBA scoring record of 53 points in a single game, Cambage’s career spans the Tulsa Shock, Dallas Wings, Las Vegas Aces, Los Angeles Sparks, and a successful overseas run.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HoopersFits (@hoopersfits) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Off the court, she’s built a massive following and lucrative income stream on OnlyFans, reportedly earning more annually than she did in the WNBA. So when she appears next to Durant, you’re not just looking at two tall people who hoop, rather, you’re seeing two of the sport’s most recognizable names. Theories about the nature of their connection are all over the map.

Is this romance? Or is it networking? Is KD about to announce he’s funding a new women’s league? Durant has a knack for moving in silence, both on the court and off. We’ve seen him drop 40 without breaking a sweat… we’ve also seen him quietly switch teams and shock the league. That unpredictability is exactly why this photo is making the rounds. What makes this more intriguing is the timing.

Durant’s coming off another high-stakes season, his name still heavy in basketball discourse. His $195 million contract with the Houston Rockets keeps him locked in as their centerpiece, but at 36, every season matters. He’s chasing rings, not regular-season MVPs. And with Team USA always lurking in the background in Olympic years, Durant’s basketball calendar is just as full as his rumor mill. But let’s talk about that rumour mill, shall we?

A quick look into Kevin Durant’s love life

The dating rumors have been as constant as his midrange. Jasmine Shine, Brittney Elena, Apryl Jones, Cassandra Anderson, Dai Frazier, Lana Rhoades, and Angel Reese are a few of those names. Some connections lasted months, some weeks, some might have just been dinner. But Durant’s own words often explain why none of them became something more. In April 2024, he posted a list of reasons he’s still single.

via Imago – Basket-ball 5×5 – final – France-USA – Paris 2024 – 11/08/2024 – France / Seine Saint Denis / Paris – Kevin Durant USA during the Final of the Paris Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS between France and the USA, at Arena Bercy, August 10, 2024. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxRUS JulienxMattiax/xLexPictorium LePictorium_0296509

He’s an overthinker, he cares too deeply, he gives his all even when it’s not reciprocated, he needs reassurance, and he craves an “old-school romance.” It read less like a bachelor’s dating profile and more like a point guard’s scouting report on himself. And if there’s one thing Durant knows, it’s how quickly narratives spin in the modern NBA ecosystem. A photo today is a headline tomorrow. But what’s fascinating about this pairing, if it is one, is the overlap in their public perception.

Both have been at the top of their respective games, have had complicated relationships with the leagues they’ve played in, and have built brands beyond basketball. Durant has also admitted that he’s not chasing a relationship with the same intensity he chases a championship. In a candid moment on Impaulsive, he flat-out said, “I don’t want a girlfriend,” shutting down speculation that a past heartbreak was keeping him guarded. His stance? If a connection happens, great. If not, he’s content keeping his focus on basketball and enjoying moments without the pressure of permanence.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That mindset might explain why his love life is a constant game of half-court heaves—plenty of intriguing setups, few confirmed finishes. Whether it’s courtside photos with Angel Reese or a playful exchange with Kay Adams, Durant’s approach blends mystery with just enough public charm to keep fans wondering. In a league where every Instagram like can spark a headline, KD remains the rare star who can turn a single snapshot into a full-blown cultural conversation.

Durant’s off-court game is as calculated as his on-court one

When you watch Kevin Durant play, you notice the economy of motion. No wasted dribbles or unnecessary flash, just… lethal efficiency. Off the court, it’s oddly similar. For every public sighting, there are months of nothing. For every rumor, there’s a counter-story. And when he does speak, it’s either hilariously blunt (hello, countless clapbacks on Twitter) or deeply reflective. Remember the Kay Adams moment back in 2024?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Durant goes on Up & Adams, she asks why he’s smiling, and he drops: “‘Cause I’m seeing you, I’m smiling.“ The internet lost it. Was he flirting? Was it just KD being KD? And that’s exactly the thing… you never really know. And that uncertainty fuels every conversation about him.

What’s clear for now is that Durant values his privacy in an era where every other player’s dating life is practically an open book. LeBron James? Happily married for decades. Stephen Curry? Family man brand locked in. Durant? He’s the wildcard, the superstar whose love life is as much a mystery as his next team decision was back in 2016. So is this just two basketball titans crossing paths? Or is it the start of a new chapter in Durant’s elusive personal playbook? Fans will debate it, dissect it, and meme it into oblivion. Durant, meanwhile, will probably log on, see the chaos, and either say nothing or drop a cryptic tweet that spawns five more theories.