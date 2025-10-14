Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight? Where to Watch Rockets vs Pelicans Preseason Game

The Houston Rockets roll into Legacy Arena at the BJCC riding the momentum of two straight preseason wins. Tonight, they face the New Orleans Pelicans in what’s shaping up to be another key tune-up before opening night. With a showdown against the defending champions looming on the 21st, every game has become crucial for building rhythm and confidence, and the Rockets have managed to keep themselves charged. The big question, though, is whether Kevin Durant will be suiting up tonight.

The future Hall of Famer currently ranks eighth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 30,571 career points, placing several legendary names within his reach this season. But tonight won’t be easy, as the Pelicans coach said, “a good test for us to see how we match up” against Houston’s physical defense. But the good part is, Durant is playing.

Kevin Durant will be in the lineup when the Houston Rockets face the Pelicans tonight. This marks Durant’s second preseason appearance with his new team after his offseason trade from Phoenix. The transfer adds value to the Rockets because, even at 37 years old, he remains an elite scorer, averaging 26.6 points per game last season while shooting over 52% from the field. But it isn’t all good for the Rockets roster.

via Imago Sep 29, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) talks to media during Houston Rockets media day at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Rockets will be without three rotation players due to injuries. Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) and Jae’Sean Tate (ankle) are both listed as day-to-day. Starting point guard Fred VanVleet is expected to miss the entire season after suffering a torn ACL in September. For the Pelicans, Trey Murphy III (foot) and Derik Queen (wrist) are day-to-day, while Dejounte Murray continues recovering from his Achilles injury.

Where to watch Kevin Durant against the Pelicans?

The Houston Rockets face the New Orleans Pelicans tonight in a preseason matchup tipped for 7:00 PM Central Time. The game will not be played in either team’s home arena but instead takes place at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, which has a 18,000-capacity arena. This neutral-site game is part of the NBA’s preseason schedule.

For local television viewers in the Houston area, the game will be broadcast live on Space City Home Network (SCHN). Gulf Coast Sports Network will be broadcasting the games, too. This is the Rockets’ regional sports network that carries most of their games throughout the season. Fans can check their local cable or satellite provider for the specific channel number in their viewing area.

For viewers outside the local broadcast region or those preferring streaming options, NBA League Pass will carry the game live, which provides coverage outside the United States. This league-operated streaming service is available through the NBA app on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. The service requires a subscription but offers both live and on-demand viewing of preseason games.

The Pelicans’ local broadcast information for this specific game has not been specified, given its neutral-site location and primary broadcast arrangement through Houston’s network. Radio listeners can tune into the Rockets’ flagship station for an audio broadcast of the game.