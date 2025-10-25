Is Kristaps Porzingis Playing Tonight vs Thunder? Latest Update on Hawks Star’s Injury

The Atlanta Hawks return home riding the momentum of a win over the Orlando Magic, but their next test won’t be easy. They face the defending champions Oklahoma City Thunder, who are on a 2-game winning streak. On top of that, the Hawks’ plans could be impacted by the health of their prized frontcourt addition as they enter the tournament with a 1-1 record. Is Kristaps Porzingis playing tonight?

As per sources, Kristaps Porzingis is officially listed as questionable for tonight’s game. He missed the Hawks’ previous contest, too, against the Orlando Magic due to flu-like symptoms. The team has stated his status will probably be a game-time decision. So, when Kristaps Porzingis sits out, Onyeka Okongwu steps into the starting role, and he’s proven to be a capable player who can hold his own in Porzingis’ absence.

However, the ripple effect of his promotion is felt deeper in the roster, particularly in the minutes allocated to his backup, which creates challenges further down the depth chart. Okongwu actually showed his worth during Friday’s victory over Orlando, recording 17 points and four rebounds while filling in for the ailing Porzingis, demonstrating the Hawks have legitimate depth options.​

The timing is particularly tough for Atlanta because they’re on the back-to-back end against a champion squad, making roster flexibility crucial heading into game time. Even though the Hawks are eager to have Porzingis back after he impressed on opening night with 20 points, seven rebounds, and two blocked shots, the coaching staff may opt for caution given the circumstances.

The Atlanta Hawks have another player dealing with a health issue alongside Porzingis. Rookie forward Zaccharie Risacher is also listed as questionable for the game. He is managing a right ankle sprain that held him out of the Friday night matchup.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are also dealing with a lengthy injury report. Key players like Jalen Williams and Alex Caruso have been ruled out for the visiting team. Chet Holmgren is also questionable for the Thunder with back soreness.

Hawks and Thunder predicted lineups

The predicted starting lineups for both teams are projected as follows, pending last-minute changes due to injuries.

Trae Young (PG) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (PG) Dyson Daniels (SG) Luguentz Dort (SG) Nickeil Alexander-Walker (SF) Aaron Wiggins (SF) Jalen Johnson (PF) Chet Holmgren (PF) Onyeka Okongwu (C) Isaiah Hartenstein (C)

Where to watch the Hawks vs the Thunder game?

Fans looking to tune in can catch the game with these details.

Date: Saturday, October 25

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Where to Watch: The broadcast will be available on NBA TV and FanDuel Sports Network in Oklahoma.

Predictions for tonight’s Hawks vs Thunder

Despite the injury questions, the Atlanta Hawks are entering this game with momentum from a close victory last night. They will be playing on their home court at State Farm Arena. Still, the Oklahoma City Thunder are undefeated but are coming off two consecutive double-overtime games and are the favorites. Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is playing at an elite level, coming off a 55-point performance, and will look to continue the momentum.