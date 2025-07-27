Is LeBron James Joining Nuggets? Meeting With Nikola Jokic’s Agent Has NBA World Convinced

When it comes to dropping subtle hints about the future, there is no superstar more methodical than LeBron James. Every move is calculated, every public post has a hidden meaning. That’s why when a photo of the Lakers superstar hanging out with Maverick Carter, and Nikola Jokic’s agent, Miško Ražnatović emerged on the internet, it left the hoop community wondering – Is King James planning something big?

Sure, it was Miško and not LeBron who shared the image to the world. But that does not mean the meeting was random, especially considering the agent’s cryptic caption, “The summer of 2025 is the perfect time to make big plans for the fall of 2026!” Moreover, the timing of this unusual rendezvous turned a lot of heads.

Well, LeBron’s contract with the Lakers expires next season and Rich Paul made it clear that he intends to compete for a championship. Also, he is keeping a close eye on Rob Pelinka’s summer moves as it would reveal the franchise’s focus for next year. Are they all-in on winning now or aim to build around Luka Doncic for the future? In case of the latter, LBJ could seek a trade to fulfil his desires somewhere else. Based on his meeting with Ražnatović, joining the Nuggets could be on his radar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miško Ražnatović (@misko4raznatovic)

Sure, there is no confirmation for now as LeBron has not demanded a trade from Pelinka. But the sudden meeting with Jokic’s agent and letting it be known to the public has to mean something, right? When you connect it with Lakers’ summer moves, it starts to make more sense. With the addition of Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart, and Jake LaRavia, Pelinka has made it clear that he does not want to commit to any long-term contracts. After he let Dorian Finney-Smith depart in free agency, reportedly unwilling to offer him more than a two-year extension, and didn’t extend LeBron’s contract, media veteran Trevor Lane claimed, “Very clearly, the Lakers are trying to preserve their flexibility into the future, 2026-27. Right or wrong, that is very clearly the plan.”

Speculations are that Pelinka is planning to stay flexible to catch a bigger fish next summer, maybe someone like Jokic. So, there is a world where LeBron joins the Nuggets and The Joker brings his talent to LA. And Miško’s post has fans convinced that it’s going to happen.

LeBron James and Miško Ražnatović’s secret “big plan” has NBA World buzzing about potential Nuggets move

Soon after Jokic’s agent’s shocking revelation, the hoop community could not believe their eyes. Comments like “Wait, so let me get this straight…. Jokic’s agent/Manager posts a picture with LeBron and Maverick Carter talking about “big plans” when LeBron’s contract is off the books next summer… and it’s been widely reported that the lakers are going all in for… Jokic? Hmmmmmmmm” and “Bron with Jokic’s agent in France….? wait a damn minute” began flooding in.

Sure, there is no clarity on whether the unlikely duo was planning a LeBron-Jokic exchange or them teaming up in Denver, or maybe neither. But there is something cooking behind the scenes. One netizen claimed Bron would soon be a “Nugget” while another shared a similar sentiment, “Maybe LeBron is going to Denver in 2026.”

“Joker’s agent recruiting LeBron?” One curious fan questioned. Fans are getting restless and rightfully so. Amid the buzzing rumors, James has not said anything concrete about his Lakers’ future. Instead, he has been dropping cryptic messages, first with the Cavs cap while golfing and now with his meeting with Ražnatović.

On the other hand, Jokic recently decided to postpone his extension talks with the Nuggets to next summer. So, the idea of him leaving Denver is not far-fetched either. What do you think LeBron’s meeting with Joker’s agent means?