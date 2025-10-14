Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight? Where to Watch Lakers vs Suns Preseason Game

When the Los Angeles Lakers meet the Phoenix Suns tonight, they will wish to walk past the first game memory of the 103-81 loss. With LeBron James sidelined for a good 6 weeks due to a sciatica injury, the team will have to rely on Luka Doncic from now until the first few weeks of the regular season. Doncic recently addressed the team’s approach to handling key absences, quoting “At the end of the day, our mentality needs to be next man up.” Which sets the stage, will JJ Redick risk his other star?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With just 3 more preseason games left, the Lakers will want their best man to get into the NBA rhythm. Luka Doncic will make his preseason debut tonight against the Phoenix Suns. Coach JJ Redick outlined the simple plan for Doncic’s return, joking, “Give him the ball.” Doncic is expected to see limited minutes as part of a planned ramp-up process before the regular season.

Redick noted they are “still working through what that looks like” regarding his exact playing time, but confirmed Doncic will definitely play. The star guard himself had previously expressed his desire to appear in two preseason games to build chemistry with his teammates ahead of the October 21 season opener. Doncic’s participation comes at a crucial time for establishing the team’s identity without LeBron James on the court during these preseason contests. But who are on the Lakers’ injury list?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Feb 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on from the court against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Lakers‘ official injury report lists several players aside from the previously mentioned LeBron James, whose nerve issue will keep him sidelined for three to four weeks. Meaning he’ll miss the entire preseason schedule and the start of the regular season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rookie guard Chris Manon will also be unavailable due to a Grade 2 ankle sprain suffered recently. This injury is expected to keep him out for the remainder of the preseason schedule. Forward Adou Thiero continues to be day-to-day with a knee injury that has prevented him from participating in live drills during practice sessions. But that isn’t all of the Lakers’ worries.

Veteran big man Maxi Kleber is also listed as day-to-day with a quadriceps issue. Kleber, however, has progressed to doing individual work and participated in the team’s stay-ready game on Monday. In positive injury news, guard Marcus Smart, who has been recovering from Achilles tendinopathy, has been cleared to play and will make his preseason debut against the Suns.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Where to watch the Lakers against the Suns tonight?

Fans are eagerly anticipating the Lakers’ trip to PHX Arena in Phoenix, where they’ll look to settle the score despite being short-handed. Here’s how you can catch all the action live across the United States:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM Local Time

Where to Watch: TNT (Nationally); Spectrum SportsNet (Local viewers in Los Angeles); Spectrum SportsNet+ (Spectrum streaming service); NBA League Pass; Fubo TV (Free Trial)

Predictions for Tonight’s Lakers vs Suns

The Lakers are predicted to defeat the Phoenix Suns in tonight’s preseason matchup. Despite the loss in the last face-off, the Lakers are coming in strong after defeating the Golden State Warriors. Also, factoring in Luka Doncic’s preseason debut will be a huge boost for Reaves and Co.

The Suns enter with a 2-1 preseason record but are coming off a 111-109 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. While Phoenix has shown better offensive chemistry, averaging 114.67 points in recent contests, the Lakers’ addition of Doncic to their lineup is expected to significantly boost their scoring production beyond their current 103.33-point preseason average. So who are you supporting tonight?