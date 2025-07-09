Is Nikola Jokic Leaving Nuggets for Lakers? Reason Behind Denied Contract Extension Explained

Imagine a world where LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Nikola Jokic play on the same team. Many believe this dream scenario could become a reality very soon, especially after The Joker’s latest actions. While he is eligible to ink a three-year $200 million extension with the Nuggets this summer, reports suggest that he plans on delaying these talks until next offseason. And the three-time MVP’s decision has sparked speculations about him leaving Denver to play for the Lakers.

As crazy as it may sound, Jokic moving to LA is not a far-fetched idea. Sure enough, he has a strong relationship with Luka and their on-court chemistry was evident when they teamed up in the All-Star game. Not too long ago, media veteran Eric Pincus floated the idea of Doncic moving to Denver to join forces with Jokic, “The thinking is that Doncic isn’t the kind of player who prioritizes living in a big city like Los Angeles. Even if Doncic does sign an extension this offseason, Denver might be able to jump in at the right time should Doncic eventually become unhappy in L.A.” But the situation could also be reversed where Jokic moves to LA to play with Luka.

Moreover, Nuggets owner Josh Kroenke recently hinted at the possibility of trading Jokic if things do not work out according to plan, “I think that for us as an organization, going into that second apron is not necessarily something that we’re scared of. I think that there are rules around it that we needed to be very careful of with our injury history. The wrong person gets injured and very quickly you’re in a scenario where that I never wanna have to contemplate and that’s trading number 15.” Of course, number 15 referring to Nikola’s jersey. Although Kroenke addressed it as the worst-case scenario, it’s clear that Jokic getting traded is a possibility.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

If someone can do it, it might be Rob Pelinka, who pulled off the heist of the century earlier this year by acquiring Luka in exchange for Anthony Davis. Of course, Luka, LeBron, and Jokic would make the most lethal Big Three in the league. But there is a problem. Following the blockbuster signing of Deandre Ayton, Lakers are only $908K below the first apron, which is not enough to absorb Jokic’s $55.2 million salary for next season. So, acquiring him is not financially feasible. Also, the Serbian star has shown no intention to leave Denver, and his decision to delay contract extension was likely for a different reason and not to join the Lakers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Nikola Jokic’s contract decision likely motivated by $77 million possibility

Well, Joker currently has three years left on his deal, with a $62.8 million player option for the 2027-28 season. By delaying extension talks until next summer, he would become eligible to add a fourth year to his next deal, which would earn him an extra $77 million. That might have been his motivation behind not inking an extension right now.

Even Kroenke expected this outcome, as he stated during a recent presser, “We’re definitely going to offer it. I’m not sure if he’s going to accept it or not, because we’re also going to explain every financial parameter around him signing now versus signing later. To be completely transparent, that’s the way we always are. And then he makes the best decision for himself and his family, and we’ll support him in it.” So, joining the Lakers was likely never on Jokic’s mind, and the decision was to bag a more lucrative deal next year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Moreover, the three-time MVP is reportedly content with the direction Nuggets are heading. Per veteran insider Brian Windhorst, Jokic is “very pleased” with what Kroenke’s front office has done this summer to upgrade their roster. So far, they have added Cam Johnson, Jonas Valanciunas, Bruce Brown, and Tim Hardaway Jr. Sure, parting ways with Michael Porter Jr. was a massive blow, but the addition of these four players could take Denver back to title contention. Looks like Jokic’s decision is just a formality and Denver fans have nothing to worry about. Your franchise player is likely not going anywhere. Thoughts?