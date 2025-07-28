Is Nikola Jokic Playing in EuroBasket 2025? Serbia Roaster Details Revealed

There was a time when nobody could tell if Nikola Jokic would ever suit up for Serbia again. You’d hear the whispers every summer: too many NBA miles on his legs, too much pressure to protect the Nuggets’ title chances. And who could blame him? After dragging Denver through grueling playoff runs and carrying MVP expectations on his back every season, a guy could use some rest. But now? Let’s just say something’s shifted. And if you’ve followed Serbia’s basketball story closely, you know this twist means everything.

The last time we saw Jokic in a EuroBasket uniform, he wasn’t just dominant. He was poetry in sneakers. 21.7 points, ten boards, and nearly 4.5 assists a night back in 2022. “Numbers that made him Serbia’s de facto floor general,” one reporter put it. But after skipping the 2023 FIBA World Cup and leaving fans guessing during Olympic qualifiers, the buzz around his international status grew louder. And just when the speculation felt endless, head coach Svetislav Pesic dropped a bombshell that turned heads all over Europe.

Will Nikola Jokic play for Serbia at EuroBasket 2025?

Yes. He’s in. As the headliner of Serbia’s 17-man preliminary squad. Coach Pesic made it official, and just like that, Serbia’s title odds spiked. “Nikola Jokic has officially been named in Serbia’s 17-man preliminary roster for EuroBasket 2025,” BasketNews confirmed. That means the three-time NBA MVP is suiting up with purpose. Not a one-off. Not a PR move. A full-circle commitment.

What makes this news even sweeter is what just happened at the 2024 Olympics. Serbia snatched bronze and did it without Jokic in uniform. So now, imagine a reloaded squad with their most unguardable weapon back. And it’s not just the numbers that excite fans. It’s how he makes everyone else better. Jokic transforms floor spacing, makes wing players dangerous, and gives Serbia that offensive compass they’ve missed since 2001.

The fact that he’s back sends a message. This isn’t just a fun cameo. Jokic wants EuroBasket gold. He’s not here to vibe. He’s here to finish what Serbia’s recent generation started and deliver the country its first Euro title in over two decades. And man, the timing couldn’t be better.

Which NBA and EuroLeague stars are part of Serbia’s EuroBasket 2025 squad?

Jokic may be the headline, but this roster runs deep. Like scary deep. Joining him from the NBA side are Bogdan Bogdanovic of the LA Clippers, Nikola Jovic from Miami, OKC’s top prospect Nikola Topic, and Wizards’ big man Tristan Vukcevic. That’s five NBA names, each bringing a mix of experience and firepower.

Then there’s the EuroLeague contingent. Vasilije Micic from Hapoel Tel Aviv? He’s the guy who basically redefines floor management. Marko Guduric of Olimpia Milano brings wing scoring. Nikola Milutinov from Olympiacos is a rebounding machine, and Vanja Marinkovic adds deep shooting from Partizan. “Micic’s 2016 EuroLeague crown adds winning pedigree,” analysts keep reminding us. And that’s no exaggeration.

This isn’t a young, rebuilding group. It’s a handpicked mix of floor generals, shooters, slashers, and bigs. Almost all of them have either NBA experience or battle-tested EuroLeague résumés. If this team stays healthy, they could genuinely challenge the European throne. And with Jokic orchestrating everything? Yeah, defenses are going to lose sleep over this lineup.

What is Serbia’s preparation and schedule for EuroBasket 2025?

Serbia isn’t just throwing names on a board and calling it a day. They’ve got a structured, carefully laid-out ramp-up plan that begins in August and runs straight through to the EuroBasket opener. First stop? A mini-tournament in Limassol, Cyprus, where they’ll face Greece and Israel, is a much-needed warm-up before the tournament starts.

Then they head to Munich for an invitational featuring the Czech Republic and the winner of Germany versus Türkiye. It’s basically a scouting lab and stress test rolled into one. After that, they’re back in Belgrade for a marquee friendly against Slovenia at the Štark Arena on August 21. That game? Expected to be packed, as Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic might face each other when on national duty.

via Reuters Paris 2024 Olympics – Basketball – Men’s Semifinal – United States vs Serbia – Bercy Arena, Paris, France – August 08, 2024. Nikola Jokic of Serbia reacts during the semifinal. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Once the tournament starts, Serbia’s road begins in Riga, Latvia. They’re in Group A with Estonia, Portugal, host nation Latvia, Türkiye, and Czechia. Their first test is August 27 against Estonia at the Xiaomi Arena. And from there, it’s a high-speed gauntlet: Portugal on August 29, Latvia on the 30th, Czechia on September 1, and Turkey on the 3rd—only the top four advance to the knockout stage.

So yeah, this isn’t a casual stroll. Serbia’s road is full of sharp turns and ambushes. But with Jokic back and a crew that knows how to play around him, they’re no longer just hopefuls. They’re contenders with a loaded arsenal and a clear blueprint. Now it’s up to them to cash in.