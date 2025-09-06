Is Nikola Jokic Playing Today? Where to Watch Serbia vs Finland EuroBasket 2025 Knockout Game in USA?

Serbia’s march through the EuroBasket 2025 group stage was nothing short of commanding, closing with a 4-1 record that reaffirmed their status as a continental powerhouse. Their lone defeat came against Turkey (95-90), but that hardly dimmed the glow, especially with Nikola Jokic delivering 22 points and 9 rebounds in a losing effort. The three-time NBA MVP has been the engine on both ends, helping Serbia’s offense while anchoring its defensive backbone. Simply put, as Jokic goes, so does Serbia, and so far, they’ve looked like a team built for gold. But until when?

The knockout clash with Finland looms as a true test for Serbia because of untimely injuries. Team captain Bogdan Bogdanović has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament with a torn hamstring, while Aleksa Avramovic remains doubtful with a nagging heel issue. Those absences shift even more weight onto Nikola Jokic’s shoulders, magnifying his role as both centerpiece and leader. And so the question gripping fans across Europe is as straightforward as it is seismic: Will the three-time MVP suit up for Serbia’s most crucial game yet?

Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight?

Yes, Nikola Jokic is confirmed to suit up against Finland, and his impact cannot be overstated. The three-time NBA MVP has been the driving force behind Serbia’s run, appearing in all five group-stage games and delivering 20.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per contest. More than the numbers, it’s his leadership that has anchored Serbia, proving he is fully locked in on carrying his national team deep into the knockout rounds. With Jokic on the floor, Serbia’s ambitions remain championship-caliber.

Jokic’s availability is crucial for Serbia’s championship hopes, especially with injuries sidelining other key players. Not only is he playing, but he’s dominating—most notably setting a personal international best with 39 points and 10 rebounds against Latvia, cementing his place as the tournament’s most impactful player. With no health concerns reported, Jokic is expected to start at center and log heavy minutes in the Round of 16, where his duel with Finland’s Lauri Markkanen sets the stage for a marquee clash of NBA stars.

Coming off back-to-back losses, Finland will be desperate to bounce back stronger in the knockout stage, and their hopes rest firmly on Lauri Markkanen. The Utah Jazz forward has been one of EuroBasket 2025’s brightest stars, ranking third in scoring with 25.4 points per game, while also averaging 8.2 rebounds and 3 steals to impact both ends of the floor. With Markkanen’s ability to take over games—like his 43-point explosion against Great Britain—Serbia knows they can’t afford to underestimate Finland tonight.

Where to watch Serbia vs Finland knockout game in USA?

Fans in the United States will need to stream the game online, as it will not be broadcast on traditional television. The exclusive streaming rights for EuroBasket 2025 in the U.S. are held by Courtside 1891, which is accessible through the DAZN platform. A paid Courtside 1891 Max subscription is required to watch the game live.

The tip-off is scheduled for 2:45 PM Eastern Time on Saturday, September 6th.

The game is being played at the Xiaomi Arena in Riga, Latvia, which is 7 hours ahead of Eastern Time. This means the local start time will be 9:45 PM for fans in attendance.

What to expect- Serbia vs Finland prediction and analysis

Statistically, history heavily favors Serbia in this matchup. They hold a commanding 8-1 record against Finland. This includes two victories in the EuroBasket 2025 qualifiers back in February. Games that Serbia won even without Jokic on the roster. But today, the key battle will be between the two NBA stars leading their teams.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jokic is the engine for Serbia’s efficient offense, which shot over 52% from the field in the group stage. Finland will counter with Lauri Markkanen, the third leading scorer in the entire tournament behind only Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Securing the spot after registering the highest point total in the tournament, he dropped 43 against Great Britain. Finland’s stronger defense will be tested against Serbia’s high-powered attack.

We predict Serbia will advance to the quarterfinals. Lauri Markkanen may be an elite scorer and defender, but containing Nikola Jokic has been an unsolved puzzle for every opponent in this tournament. Serbia’s depth, experience, and track record of rising in the knockout stages give them a clear edge, even if Finland’s defense manages to keep the contest close early. Barring a historic performance from Markkanen, Serbia’s overall talent, and Jokic’s dominance should be too much to deny. Do let us know your thoughts on this.