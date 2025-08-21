Is Nikola Jokic Playing vs Luka Doncic’s Slovenia? Update on Serbian Star Ahead of EuroBasket 2025 Prep Game

EuroBasket 2025 is almost here, and the excitement is hard to miss. The tournament tips off on August 27 and will run until September 14, with 24 nations fighting for glory across four host countries. Fans have been waiting four years for this moment, and the return feels bigger than ever. Among all the stars set to hit the court, two names shine brighter than all, except, well, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic are often ranked among the top three players in Europe, and now, their paths finally cross.

The build-up has been just as entertaining as the event itself. Both Serbia and Slovenia have been busy preparing through warm-up games, and neither side has disappointed. While Slovenia seems to have been struggling in the prep games, with them only winning one out the five games, Serbia showed great promise. They have an undefeated 6-0 record under their belt.

And Jokic is shining in the warm-up games. In his game against Greece, he dropped crazy stats: 23 points, 19 rebounds, and four assists. So, is Nikola Jokic playing against Luka Doncic’s Slovenia? All signs point to yes.

Jokic looks locked in, leading Serbia with energy and form that make them early favorites. On August 21 in Belgrade, the two nations meet for a prep game that already feels bigger than an exhibition. Tickets were gone quickly, and Serbian president Nebojsa Covic even admitted that the federation was “trying to carefully manage the intense demand.”

While Jokic’s presence feels certain, Luka’s health casts a shadow.

That uncertainty has followed Luka across the warm-ups. In two games, he picked up knocks, including a knee tweak against Latvia that forced him to rest. Though he’s returned to practice, the concern lingers about his ability to stay healthy through the grind. Slovenia needs his firepower to repeat the magic of 2017, when a young Luka stunned Europe. Serbia, though, seems ready, with Jokic’s consistency setting the tone.

If both survive the early rounds, a clash in the semis or finals could settle one of Europe’s biggest debate.

Nikola Jokic’s legacy with Serbia’s national team

At 6’11”, Nikola Jokic is a giant not just in size but in impact. Known as the “Joker,” he has balanced NBA stardom with his loyalty to Serbia. From his silver medal debut in Rio 2016 to leading Serbia to the 2024 Paris Olympics, Jokic has been the face of consistency. As a three-time MVP and NBA champion, his resume in the United States is unmatched, but his story with the Serbian national team is just as remarkable.

Across 44 official senior games for Serbia, Jokic has averaged 17.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists, with an efficiency rating of 24.3. His international stats prove he adapts to any stage, from FIBA qualifiers to Olympic battles. Fans remember the 2022 EuroBasket, where Jokic averaged 21.7 points and 10 rebounds per game. Then in Paris 2024, he nearly averaged a triple-double with 18.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 8.7 assists, carrying Serbia to a bronze medal finish.

Jokic’s single-game highlights underline his dominance. In a EuroBasket 2025 warmup against Bosnia, he erupted for 61 points, a performance etched into Serbian basketball history. Against Greece, he hauled in 27 rebounds, while his 22 assists against Spain showcased his passing genius. These numbers confirm why he is not only reliable but also capable of producing once-in-a-generation performances. And all that while focusing on more important things in life at the same time.

Beyond stats, his presence has reshaped Serbia’s identity on the court. Jokic makes the game look effortless. His vision, footwork, and timing allow him to control every possession like a chess master. As Serbia steps into EuroBasket 2025, his leadership may finally bring the title back. The only question left is whether he is already the greatest Serbian basketball player ever.