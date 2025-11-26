Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight? Warriors vs Rockets Injury Report, Where To Watch NBA Cup & More (Nov. 26)

The Golden State Warriors host the Houston Rockets tonight in a game that feels much bigger than a regular November matchup. This is the first time the two teams will meet since the Warriors stunned the second-seeded Rockets in a thrilling seven-game playoff series. The game also carries weight in the NBA Cup, with both teams looking to improve their 1-2 tournament records. With key players missing on both sides, the curiosity is around Stephen Curry’s availability.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Is Stephen Curry playing tonight against the Rockets?

The short and sweet answer is yes. Stephen Curry is expected to play and will be in the starting lineup for the Warriors, and is coming off a strong performance. Curry dropped 31 points in Monday’s win over the Utah Jazz, showing no signs of any physical issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steph’s availability is a massive boost for the Warriors team, which relies heavily on his scoring and leadership. He leads the Warriors with an average of 28.8 points per game this season. His presence on the court completely changes the dynamics for Golden State’s offense, especially against an in-form team like the Rockets.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets injury report for Nov. 26

ADVERTISEMENT

Warriors injury report

The Golden State Warriors have several players listed on their injury report ahead of this contest. Draymond Green is considered probable as he deals with a right foot sprain. Jonathan Kuminga is out as he continues to recover from bilateral patellar tendinitis. Al Horford is also ruled out due to sciatic nerve irritation, and De’Anthony Melton remains out while rehabbing from knee surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Rockets injury report

The Houston Rockets have a lengthy injury list for this road game.

The biggest name missing is Kevin Durant, who is out due to personal reasons. Steven Adams is ruled out with a right ankle issue. The team is also without Tari Eason, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Fred VanVleet, who is out for the entire season after tearing his ACL.

Predicted lineups for Warriors vs Rockets for Nov. 26

The predicted starting lineups for both teams are shaped by their respective injury reports. For the Warriors, the return of a key defender is anticipated, while the Rockets will need others to step up in the absence of their leading scorer.

Golden State Warriors Houston Rockets Stephen Curry (G) Amen Thompson (G) Moses Moody (G) Reed Sheppard (G) Jimmy Butler (F) Josh Okogie (F) Gary Payton II (F) Jabari Smith Jr. (F) Quinten Post (C) Alperen Sengun (C)

Where to watch the Warriors vs the Rockets game?

Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Time: 10:00 PM Eastern Time

Where to Watch: The game will be broadcast on ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area. Fans can also stream the action live on Fubo and NBA League Pass.

Game preview and what to expect

This matchup is a classic contrast of styles. The Warriors love to shoot the three-ball, attempting the second most per game in the league and at the top in the three-points made category (309). The Rockets, however, are the most efficient three-point shooting team, making a league-best 42 percent of their attempts even though they take the fewest.

The absence of Kevin Durant is the single biggest factor in this game. He is the Rockets’ leading scorer, and his offensive firepower will be sorely missed. This puts more pressure on Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson to create and score. The Warriors, with Curry leading the way and the probable return of Draymond Green, have a more settled roster for this game. Given their strong 6-1 record at home and Houston’s key absence, the Warriors are the predicted winner tonight.