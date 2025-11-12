Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight? Warriors vs Spurs Injury Report, Where To Watch & More (Nov. 12)

The Golden State Warriors are off to a rocky start in the 2025-26 season, sitting at 6-6 after three weeks. They now continue on the road to face the rising San Antonio Spurs, who are chasing a fourth straight win and 9th in the season. With the Warriors looking to rebound from a tough loss against the OKC Thunder, much of their success will depend on the availability of Stephen Curry.

Is Stephen Curry playing tonight against the Spurs?

Yes, Stephen Curry is officially available to play against the San Antonio Spurs. The Warriors star does not appear on the team’s injury report for Wednesday’s game. This marks his second consecutive appearance after returning from a three-game illness absence. Curry played through minute restrictions during Tuesday’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He told reporters, “I’m happy with where I am now, considering the week I’ve had.”

The Baby-faced Assassin played a limited 20 minutes and scored 11 points, shooting 30% from the field and 20% from the three-point line. That is no way a Curry reflection, though, but his overall numbers do give the Warriors some hope.

The two-time MVP has appeared in nine games this season, averaging 25 points per contest. His shooting percentages remain strong at 44 percent from the field and 37 percent from three-point range, so naturally, Head Coach Kerr is excited to have his man back. But not all is well at the Warriors camp.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs injury report for Nov. 12

The Golden State Warriors list three players on their injury report beyond the usual absences. Jonathan Kuminga is considered questionable with bilateral patellar tendonitis in both knees. Center Quinten Post is probable while managing left Achilles soreness.*

Veteran guard De’Anthony Melton remains out with a knee injury that has sidelined him for multiple games. The Warriors have managed his recovery carefully since acquiring him this offseason. His absence affects their backcourt depth and defensive versatility.

The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, have only one player on their injury report. Rookie guard Dylan Harper is out with a calf strain that will keep him sidelined for multiple weeks. The team announced this timeline following his injury evaluation earlier this month.

Predicted lineups for Warriors vs Spurs for Nov. 12

Golden State Warriors San Antonio Spurs Stephen Curry De’Aaron Fox Jimmy Butler Stephon Castle Brandin Podziemski Devin Vassell Draymond Green Jeremy Sochan Quinten Post* Victor Wembanyama

Note: These projections assume Jonathan Kuminga remains sidelined. Official starting lineups are confirmed 30 minutes before tipoff.

Where to watch the Warriors vs the Spurs game?

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Time: 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Where to Watch: The game will be broadcast on NBCS-BA (Bay Area) and FDSSW (Southwest). Viewers can stream the matchup live on Fubo across the United States.

Match preview and what to expect

The Golden State Warriors enter this contest with a 6-6 record after suffering a blowout loss to Oklahoma City on Tuesday. They have struggled on the road this season, winning only one of their seven away games. The team ranks 21st in offense rating but 11th in points allowed per game.

The San Antonio Spurs boast an impressive 8-2 record and a perfect 5-0 mark at home. They average 119.3 points per game, crediting Victor Wembanyama’s 25.7 points and 12.8 rebounds per contest. Given San Antonio’s home dominance and Golden State’s road struggles, the Spurs should secure victory in this matchup. Their rest advantage against a Warriors team playing the second night of a back-to-back provides additional edge for the emerging Western Conference contenders.