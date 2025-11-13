Is Trae Young Playing Tonight? Hawks vs Jazz Injury Report, Where To Watch & More (Nov. 13)

The Atlanta Hawks are continuing their road trip with a game against the Utah Jazz on Thursday night. They come into this matchup with unexpected momentum, even though they are missing their star player. This game features two teams that are trending in different directions: Atlanta has won five of its last seven games, while Utah is struggling to find consistency early in the season.

Is Trae Young playing tonight against the Jazz?

Trae Young will not play in Thursday’s game against the Utah Jazz. The Atlanta Hawks guard continues recovering from a sprained MCL suffered on October 29th against the Brooklyn Nets. His official reevaluation timeline remains set at four weeks, keeping him sidelined through most of November.

Imago Nov 6, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shown on the court against the New York Knicks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

This marks Young’s eighth consecutive missed game since the knee injury occurred early in the first quarter against Brooklyn. The Hawks have surprisingly flourished during his absence, posting a 6-2 record without their primary ball handler and scorer. Team medical staff continues monitoring his rehabilitation progress.

Young was averaging 17.8 points and 7.8 assists per game before the injury. His shooting percentages had dipped to 37.1 percent from the field and 19.2 percent from three-point range through the early season. The Hawks’ offense has found a new rhythm with increased ball movement in his absence.

Hawks vs Jazz injury report for Nov. 13

The Atlanta Hawks list three players on their injury report beyond Trae Young. Forward Nikola Durisic remains out with an elbow injury that has sidelined him for multiple games. The team will assess his recovery progress before determining a potential return date.

Guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is considered day to day with back soreness. His status will be determined closer to tipoff after pregame warmups. Alexander-Walker returned to action on Wednesday against Sacramento after missing previous games.

The Utah Jazz face more significant injury challenges. Forwards Taylor Hendricks and Kyle Anderson are both ruled out with hamstring and back issues, respectively. Georges Niang remains out with a foot injury, while starting center Walker Kessler misses the entire season following shoulder surgery.

Predicted lineups for Hawks vs Jazz for Nov. 13

Dyson Daniels (G) Keyonte George (G) Nickeil Alexander-Walker (G) Svi Mykhailiuk (G) Zaccharie Risacher (F) Ace Bailey (F) Jalen Johnson (F) Lauri Markkanen (F) Kristaps Porzingis (C) Jusuf Nurkic (C)

Note: These projections assume Alexander-Walker can play through his back issue. Official starting lineups are confirmed 30 minutes before game time.

Where to watch the Hawks vs Jazz game?

Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025

Time: 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Where to Watch: The game will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network. Viewers can stream the matchup live on Fubo across the United States.

Match preview and what to expect

The Atlanta Hawks enter this contest with a 7-5 record after demolishing the Sacramento Kings 133-100 on Wednesday. Jalen Johnson continues his stellar play, nearly recording triple-doubles in recent games while averaging 20.5 points and 8.7 rebounds this season. The team ranks fifth in defensive rating despite missing its star guard.

The Utah Jazz hold a 4-7 record after struggling through early-season injuries. Lauri Markkanen carries the offensive load with a career-high 28.3 points per game on efficient shooting. The Jazz rank 25th in defensive rating and have allowed opponents to score freely throughout the season.

Given Atlanta’s recent dominance and Utah’s defensive struggles, the Hawks should secure their fourth straight victory. Their improved ball movement and defensive intensity without Young, combined with Utah’s multiple rotation absences, create a favorable matchup for the visiting team.