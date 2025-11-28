Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight? Spurs vs Nuggets Injury Report, Where to Watch NBA Cup on Black Friday

The NBA Cup is expected to deliver a high-stakes Black Friday showdown in Denver. The San Antonio Spurs roll into Ball Arena for a win-or-go-home game against the Denver Nuggets, and both teams will be navigating significant absences that reshape this crucial contest. But the question of the day remains- will the Spurs veteran shooter Victor Wembanyama suit up tonight?

Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against the Nuggets

Sadly, the San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama will not play on Friday against the Denver Nuggets. The franchise big man is continuing to recover from a left calf strain. He is expected to miss multiple weeks of action, with a re-evaluation point set for early December. His absence is a major blow to the Spurs’ frontcourt.

Wembanyama leads the entire NBA in rebounds and blocks this season. Without him, the Spurs lose their defensive anchor and a primary scoring option, averaging over 26 points per game. This puts immense pressure on the rest of the San Antonio roster.

San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets injury report for Nov. 28 NBA Cup matchup

The San Antonio Spurs have multiple players on their injury report. Apart from Victor Wembanyama being out, Stephon Castle is also out with a left hip flexor strain. Reserve guard Jordan McLaughlin is ruled out with a hamstring issue.

The Denver Nuggets have their own injury troubles to manage. Forward Aaron Gordon remains out for several more weeks with a hamstring strain. Guard Christian Braun is also out long-term with an ankle sprain. Julian Strawther is out for Friday’s game as he manages a back injury. This leaves Denver without two key starters.

These overlapping injuries create a matchup of shorthanded titans. The Nuggets are missing significant defensive pieces in Gordon and Braun. The Spurs are without their entire interior identity with Wembanyama sidelined. How each team adapts will decide the game.

Predicted lineups for Spurs vs Nuggets for Nov. 28

San Antonio Spurs Denver Nuggets De’Aaron Fox (PG) Jamal Murray (PG) Devin Vassell (SG) Cam Johnson (SG) Champagnie (SF) Spencer Jones (SF) Harrison Barnes (PF) Peyton Watson (PF) Luke Kornet (C) Nikola Jokic (C)

Where to watch the Spurs vs Nuggets game?

Date: November 28, 2025

Time: 9:30 PM ET

Where to Watch: The game will be broadcast on Altitude Sports and KENS. It can be streamed live on Fubo.

Game preview and what to expect

This game is a straight knockout for the NBA Cup. The winner advances to the quarterfinals as the West Group C champion. The loser is eliminated from the tournament. Naturally, the Nuggets enter as strong favorites, playing at home where they are dominant.

Denver boasts the league’s top offense, scoring nearly 124 points per game. Nikola Jokic is a triple-double threat every night, leading the NBA in assists (11.1/game). The Spurs have a strong defense, but it will be severely tested without Wembanyama protecting the rim. San Antonio has won four of its last five games despite the injuries.

The Nuggets’ firepower and home-court advantage are overwhelming factors. Even with their own injuries, Denver has more proven scoring options. The prediction is for the Denver Nuggets to win and move on in the NBA Cup.