Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight? New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls Injury Report, Where to Watch & More November 24, 2025

The New Orleans Pelicans, with a record of 2 wins and 15 losses, are hosting the Chicago Bulls, who have 9 wins and 7 losses, tonight, Monday, November 24, 2025, at the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans are currently struggling and will be looking to end their nine-game losing streak. Their poor performance has placed them in last place (15th) in the Western Conference. In their most recent game, they lost to the Atlanta Hawks with a score of 98-115.

In contrast, the Chicago Bulls are performing much better, sitting in 7th place in the Eastern Conference. They have won three of their last four games, indicating they are in good form. The Bulls come into this game following a narrow victory against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, winning 121-120 at home.

Historically, the two teams have faced each other 50 times, with the Bulls leading the overall series. In their last matchup on January 14, the Pelicans triumphed 119-113 on the road. This means tonight’s game presents a chance for the Bulls to seek revenge and even the score in their recent encounters.

Let’s go over the essential details needed before today’s game.

Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against the Chicago Bulls?

The biggest news for the New Orleans Pelicans tonight is that their star player, Zion Williamson, is expected to play against the Chicago Bulls. He is not listed on the official injury report and should be in the starting lineup alongside Derik Queen and Trey Murphy. This is great news for the struggling Pelicans, as Zion is key to their offense and ability to compete.

Zion’s availability has been carefully managed because he had missed eight games earlier this month with a hamstring injury. He returned to action last week, playing in back-to-back games against the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks. The team decided to rest him for the second night of that back-to-back, the Saturday game against the Hawks, as a planned precaution for his left hamstring. Because he was held out for “injury management” on Saturday, he is now cleared and ready to return for tonight’s big home game.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls injury report for Nov 24

Tonight’s game between the Chicago Bulls and the New Orleans Pelicans will see both teams playing with several players missing due to injuries. Underneath is a list of players who will be missing from the team’s roster.

New Orleans Pelicans injury report

Trey Alexander (G League two-way) – Out

Herb Jones (right calf strain) – Out

Karlo Matkovic (right calf strain) – Out

Dejounte Murray (right Achilles rupture) – Out

Jordan Poole (left quad strain) – Out

Kevon Looney (right heel contusion) – Questionable

Chicago Bulls injury report

Zach Collins (left scaphoid fracture) – Out

Trentyn Flowers (illness) – Out

Isaac Okoro (left lumbar radiculopathy) – Out

Dalen Terry (left calf strain) – Out

Kevin Huerter (illness) – Questionable

Patrick Williams (left wrist sprain) – Questionable

Predicted starting lineups for New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls for Nov 24

Bulls

PG: Josh Giddey

SG: Coby White

SF: Ayo Dosunmu

PF: Matas Buzelis

C: Nikola Vucevic

Pelicans

PG: Jeremiah Fears

SG: Trey Murphy III

SF: Saddiq Bey

PF: Zion Williamson

C: Derik Queen

Where to watch the New Orleans Pelicans vs the Chicago Bulls game tonight

When Friday, November 24, 2025 Where Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana Tip-off 8:00 p.m. EST TV/Stream Gulf Coast Sports Network, NBA League Pass, Fubo

Match preview & what to expect

The New Orleans Pelicans have had a terrible season so far, with only 2 wins and 15 losses. They are on a long, nine-game losing streak and desperately want a win at home. The good news is their star, Zion Williamson, is back and expected to play after being rested for their last game. However, they will still be missing other important players like Jordan Poole and Herb Jones due to injury.

The Chicago Bulls are doing much better with a strong 9 wins and 7 losses. They are known for their high scoring, putting up over 120 points per game, and they have won three of their last four games. They are favored to win tonight. However, the Bulls have their own problems, with players like Zach Collins and Isaac Okoro out, and a couple of other players questionable to play due to sickness or a wrist injury.

Because both teams are struggling with injuries, and the Pelicans are missing a lot of firepower, the Bulls are expected to win. If the Pelicans want to end their losing streak, they will need a huge performance from Zion Williamson and a massive night on defense to stop the Bulls’ high-scoring offense.