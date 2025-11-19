Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight? Pelicans vs Nuggets Injury Report, Where To Watch & More (Nov. 19)

The New Orleans Pelicans face a tough task tonight as they host the Denver Nuggets. The Pelicans are mired in a deep slump, while the Nuggets are looking to bounce back from a surprising home loss. This sets the stage for Pelicans key player Zion Williamson’s availability rumors- so will he suit up tonight?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against the Nuggets?

Zion Williamson is officially listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Denver Nuggets. He is working his way back from a left hamstring strain that has sidelined him for the last eight consecutive games. This marks the third straight game where his status has been upgraded to questionable.

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today via Reuters Jan 15, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The star forward has appeared in only five games so far this season. In those outings, he averaged 22.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. His prolonged absence has been a significant factor in the Pelicans’ current six-game losing streak and their difficult start to the season.

The team has not confirmed a return date for Williamson. Interim coach James Borrego is focused on the team’s overall morale, stating, “We’re going to have to fix the X’s and O’s along the way, but right now the players’ spirit trumps all.” A decision on Williamson’s availability will likely come from the team’s medical staff closer to game time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pelicans vs Nuggets injury report for Nov. 19

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Pelicans injury report

The New Orleans Pelicans have a lengthy injury report heading into this contest. Alongside Zion Williamson, forward Saddiq Bey is also listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain. Karlo Matkovic has been ruled out due to a right calf strain.

Several other key Pelicans players will definitely not suit up. Jordan Poole remains out with a left quad strain and is scheduled for a re-evaluation in approximately one week. Dejounte Murray is also out as he continues his recovery from a right Achilles rupture. Two players are on G League two-way assignments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nuggets injury report

The Denver Nuggets‘ injury report is shorter but still impactful. Guard Christian Braun is out with a left ankle sprain and is expected to be re-evaluated in six weeks. Julian Strawther will also miss the game as he deals with a back injury. Their absences test the Nuggets’ backcourt depth.

Predicted lineups for Pelicans vs Nuggets for Nov. 19

ADVERTISEMENT

C.J. McCollum (G) Jamal Murray (G) Herb Jones (G) Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (G) Brandon Ingram (F) Michael Porter Jr. (F) Trey Murphy III (F) Aaron Gordon (F) Jonas Valanciunas (C) Nikola Jokic (C)

Where to watch the Pelicans vs Nuggets game?

Date: November 19, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM Pacific Time / 10:00 PM Central Time

Where to Watch: The game will be broadcast locally on Altitude Sports for Nuggets fans. The Gulf Coast Sports and Entertainment Network will carry the game for Pelicans viewers. Streaming options include NBA League Pass and Fubo.

Match preview and what to expect

This game features a stark contrast between the two teams. The Denver Nuggets arrive with a strong 10-3 record, good for second place in the competitive Northwest Division. The New Orleans Pelicans hold the worst record in the Western Conference at 2-12 and are in the midst of a six-game losing streak.

The Nuggets are led by Nikola Jokic, who is putting together another MVP-caliber season. He averages a remarkable 29.2 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 11.1 assists per game. Jamal Murray provides a potent second scoring option, averaging 23.1 points per contest. The team is coming off its first home loss of the season.

Even with Zion Williamson’s potential return, the Pelicans face a monumental challenge against the seasoned Nuggets. Denver’s consistency and firepower, led by Jokic’s triple-double threat, are too much for the struggling Pelicans to handle. Prediction: The Denver Nuggets will win.