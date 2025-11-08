Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight? Pelicans vs Spurs Injury Report, Where To Watch & More (Nov. 8)

After a 0-6 start, the New Orleans Pelicans have finally gained momentum with two straight wins. However, their next test won’t be easy. They travel to face the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night without four key players. As they look to extend their brief resurgence, one question looms large for Pelicans fans: will Zion Williamson take the court against Victor Wembanyama and company?

Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against the Spurs?

Zion Williamson will not play in Saturday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. The New Orleans Pelicans forward has been ruled out due to a left hamstring strain that has sidelined him for multiple games. This marks the third consecutive game Williamson will miss with this injury. He last played in the Pelicans’ November 2nd loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder before the hamstring issue emerged. The team is taking a cautious approach to his recovery process.

Recent updates suggest Williamson could return to action late next week. Interestingly, the Pelicans have won both games played during his current absence after starting the season with six straight losses when he was in the lineup.

New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Report for Nov. 8

Pelicans injury report

The New Orleans Pelicans have multiple players confirmed out for this contest apart from Williamson. Jordan Poole remains sidelined with a left quad strain that will keep him out for at least one week. Dejounte Murray continues his recovery from a right Achilles rupture and has yet to make his season debut.

Center Yves Missi is also ruled out due to illness. The Pelicans additionally list Trey Alexander and Hunter Dickinson as out as they are on G League two-way assignments and not with the main roster.

Spurs injury report

The San Antonio Spurs have not submitted their official injury report as they played Friday night against Houston. However, reports indicate De’Aaron Fox is expected to make his season debut after missing early games with a hamstring injury.

Predicted Lineups for Pelicans vs Spurs

The projected starting lineups for both teams are as follows.

New Orleans Pelicans San Antonio Spurs Jeremiah Fears (PG) De’Aaron Fox (PG) Trey Murphy III (SG) Stephon Castle (SG) Herbert Jones (SF) Devin Vassell (SF) Saddiq Bey (PF) Harrison Barnes (PF) Kevon Looney (C) Victor Wembanyama (C)

These lineups account for Zion Williamson’s continued absence and De’Aaron Fox’s anticipated return for the Spurs.

Where to Watch the Pelicans vs Spurs Game?

Fans can tune in to watch the game through the following options.

Date: Saturday, November 8

Time: 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 7:00 p.m. Central Time

Where to Watch: The game will be broadcast locally on Gulf Coast Sports and Entertainment Network for Pelicans fans and on FanDuel Sports Network Southwest for Spurs fans.

Live Stream: Viewers can also stream the game live using NBA League Pass, Fubo, or Pelicans+.

Match Preview and What to Expect

The New Orleans Pelicans enter with a 2-6 record but have won their last two games despite missing key players. They enjoy a rest advantage having last played on Wednesday, while the Spurs are on the second night of a back-to-back after defeating Houston on Friday.

The San Antonio Spurs hold a 6-2 record and have won four consecutive home games besides two opening games on the road. Victor Wembanyama leads the team, averaging 25.1 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. The potential debut of De’Aaron Fox could provide additional backcourt scoring and playmaking.

Despite the Pelicans’ recent success without Williamson, the Spurs’ home court advantage and deeper roster give them the edge. The prediction is for the San Antonio Spurs to secure the victory.