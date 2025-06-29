Ja Morant’s Activities Seemingly Approve Latest Nickname After Personal Announcement

What’s Ja Morant cooking now? And no, it’s not the opposition this time. While the NBA world waits for Morant’s return to the court, the Memphis star just dropped a surprise move off it, by announcing the launch of his own media company, Catch12. Built in collaboration with his family, the venture aims to spotlight original content, cultural storytelling, and community-driven narratives. According to reporter Tomer Azarly, the goal is pretty clear. Think real stories, generational impact, and something way deeper than highlight reels. And in typical Ja fashion, the timing is anything but subtle.

His social media profile photos? Now “Ja Wick.” Yes, that Ja Wick, the one Morant said he’s legally changing his name to next season—straight from meme status to brand mode. Man sure knows marketing gold when he sees one! Because with Catch12, he’s turning every frame into a legacy piece. And fairly so, the name says it all—catch the vision, catch the wave, and never miss what’s next.

With the NBA spotlight slowly swinging back his way, Morant’s bet is on building something lasting, for real. And if you think this is just a side hustle? Think again. Catch12 is only the beginning. Keep your eyes locked in, because Ja’s story is about to be told the Ja way. More updates coming soon!

(This is a developing story…)