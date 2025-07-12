Jake LaRavia Confirms JJ Redick’s Feelings About LeBron James as Lakers Exit Plan Revealed

The Summer League just tipped off, but it’s not because of the rookies making the headlines; rather, it’s because of LeBron James, and for all the wrong reasons. The Lakers have made a zero noise about his $52.6 million opt-in. No press release or a post. Odd, right? The biggest player in franchise history makes a huge decision, and the front office goes quiet. It’s not about his performance. In fact, he hasn’t played yet. But silence this loud usually means something bigger is coming and NBA insider Brian Windhorst might’ve explained the cold shoulder.

On ESPN, he shared how and why the Lakers didn’t offer LeBron a deal beyond this season. “It was abundantly clear that the 21-time All-Star’s time as the face of the Lakers… had, for the first time, a planned end date.” When’s the end? Spring 2026 at least, in LA. With Luka Doncic in, LeBron could be out. One door slowly closes, while another one swings open just enough to peek through. And with this, it seems LeBron’s time with the Lakers is coming to an end, even if he decides not to retire after the current season. And then Jake LaRavia entered the scene.

During a chat with Lakers Nation’s Trevor Lane and Daniel Starkand, Jake confirmed the shift in direction. “Being the first call like that… that made me want to be there even more,” he said. Jake talked about a call from Rob Pelinka and JJ Redick. “They just really wanted this to happen… that made my decision a lot easier to end up choosing the Lakers as the team that I wanted to be on.” When a franchise shows that kind of intent, you know they’re building something different. But when even the conversation took the LeBron way, it reflected how JJ and the top bosses see the King.

JJ and Rob pitched Jake as the “three and D” piece next to stars like Luka and LeBron. “You’re playing with guys like LeBron and Luka, who have such high IQs of the game, they see the floor differently, they, they have so much attention on the court from all the defenders.” No matter LeBron is put on a countdown in the Lakers locker-room, but he still is an example for the young, or the new signings, and the responsibility isn’t just to play as shadow, but be in the shoes of the number 23, all for a smooth transition.

via Imago Nov 15, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center.

Jake gave further insights about his conversation with JJ and Pelinka: “And for me being another high IQ player knowing when to cut off the ball, when when my guys looking at LeBron or Luka on the court or Austin or whatever, or just being spaced on the three point line and being able to knock down that shot, just kind of being able to do multiple things offensively,” the message is clear, learn till he is here because the team expects, and the expectations aren’t bare minimum. Age might catch up, but 21 years and still ruling the court is no mean feat. The Lakers will utilize the time; first to build the next core; second, to give him the Ring and catch the Celtics’ 18!

They do not want Jake to: ” just being the shooter, but also being able to drive and, and bring players in, …being able to do multiple things.,” Like the King and his Slovenian buddy does, Jake said. His awareness stood out. He wasn’t just excited to shoot. He wanted to move, defend, and create plays. And in a roster quietly shifting, he might just be the thread holding the new fabric together.

But it wasn’t all offense. Jake also opened up about his growth on the defensive side. “I take pride in my defense,” he said honestly. He shared how he’s become a stronger defender with time. Entering year four, he wants to “establish” his role. Jake knows some people might doubt him, but that doesn’t shake him. Maybe that’s exactly the fire this new version of the Lakers is counting on.

LeBron James left out as Lakers crown Luka Doncic their future

It was just four days after the Lakers’ season ended when something subtle but symbolic happened in West Hollywood. At Craig’s, a place known for celebrity sightings, Rob Pelinka and JJ Redick secured a table. The guest? Not the King. It was Luka Doncic. He arrived with his agent, Lara Beth Seager, to talk shop. The dinner wasn’t private for long. They left through the front entrance, followed by paparazzi flashes. Shelburne and Windhorst noted it as a loud statement: “Doncic is the face of the franchise now.”

While there’s a private exit at Craig’s, the choice to go through the front said more than any press release. LeBron James wasn’t invited. Not to dinner. Not into future plans. According to Windhorst, the meeting was one of “a series of microaggressions” aimed at the 40-year-old star. The Lakers’ new timeline doesn’t have room for sentiment. James may still be in the building, but he’s watching the spotlight shift.

The Lakers’ vision has focused sharply since Doncic arrived at the deadline. Their goal? Secure the 26-year-old long-term. Since Craig’s dinner, they’ve skipped all “substantial discussions” about a contract extension for LeBron. That silence wasn’t an oversight. It was a message. The team isn’t in limbo. They’ve chosen their direction, and James is slowly being written out. Behind closed doors, the end has already been outlined. The present is waiting on August 1, when Doncic becomes eligible for an extension.

via Imago LeBron James

It’s not lost on LeBron. His response wasn’t loud, but it was clear. From Ohio, he posted subtle jabs on social media. One image showed Allie Clifton in a Cavaliers jersey. LeBron wrote, “proper attire.” In another, he wore a hat with the words “welcome home.” The posts sparked questions. Was he teasing something? Was it just nostalgia? Whatever the case, the message reached L.A. The King had more to say, just not with words.

This shift didn’t begin with one dinner. It started when Luka arrived, and it deepened when the Buss family sold their majority stake. Doncic, despite only five months in purple and gold, was informed ahead of time. James, a Laker since 2018, was not. “James understood the Lakers taking advantage of an opportunity to pivot to the younger superstar,” the report said. “But from James’ perspective, sources said, nuance was sometimes lost during the transition.” A championship, a comeback story, and six seasons later, James is now an afterthought.