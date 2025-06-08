brand-logo
Jalen Brunson Makes Wholesome Gesture for Teammate Amid Knicks’ Uncertainty Over Father Rick

ByVaibhavi Malhotra

Jun 7, 2025 | 10:40 PM EDT

When the offseason hits, some NBA stars jet to the Bahamas. Jalen Brunson? He pulled up to a truck meet in Atlantic City. In a move that feels less superstar and more super teammate, Brunson showed up to support Mitchell Robinson at the Atlantic City Truck Meet, where the Knicks center was proudly showing off his custom trucks.

The two were spotted posing for photos and soaking in the scene like they weren’t part of one of the most talked-about franchises in basketball just yesterday. It’s the kind of quiet loyalty that doesn’t scream headlines… but speaks volumes. Of course, Brunson’s visit comes amid some noise back home as his father, Rick Brunson, is caught in the swirl of Knicks’ uncertainty following Tom Thibodeau’s exit.

With coaching roles in flux and whispers about internal dynamics, the younger Brunson has every reason to lay low. Instead, he made time for his teammate. Call it wholesome, call it strategic, but don’t call it accidental. Jalen’s moves this summer might just be louder than they look.

As for the future of the Brunsons in New York? That’s a developing story you will want to keep a close eye on. More updates coming here soon!

(This is a developing story…)

