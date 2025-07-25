Jalen Brunson’s Father Survives as Mike Brown Takes Drastic Decision Against 4 Knicks Employees

The Knicks’ bench just got a seismic shake-up. Imagine walking into work knowing new boss Mike Brown’s evaluating every playbook, every clipboard strategy. That tension’s been thick since Brown took over. Rumors swirling about who stays, who goes. For Thibodeau’s loyal assistants, it’s been weeks of side-eyed glances and whispered meetings. Change is coming, and in the NBA, loyalty often bows to new visions. The axe was always looming.

Then, boom! The fallout hits. Brown’s not tweaking; he’s overhauling. Four longtime staffers suddenly packing boxes while one key figure dodges the purge against all odds. The reason? A superstar’s bloodline and hard-earned respect. This isn’t just staff rotation- it’s a power play with family at the center.

Stefan Bondy on X posted a tweet, highlighting- “Andy Greer, Dice Yoshimoto, Daniel Brady and Othella Harrington will not be returning” under Brown’s restructure. This guts Thibodeau’s inner circle: Greer (defensive architect), Yoshimoto (one of only two Asian assistants in NBA history), Brady (rising development star), and Harrington (12-year vet mentoring bigs). For a coach preaching “battle-tested” collaboration, the message is brutal: adapt or exit.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Why such ruthlessness? Brown’s prioritizing philosophical alignment. Greer’s defensive schemes clashed with Brown’s switch-heavy principles, while Yoshimoto’s video-coordinator roots didn’t fit Brown’s demand for “detail-oriented” tacticians. Harrington’s old-school post focus? At odds with positionless trends. This isn’t personal. It’s systemic reinvention. But one survivor’s presence defies the logic.

Amid the carnage, Rick Brunson’s chair remains untouched. And that’s where the plot twists.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rick Brunson: The Unshakeable Anchor

Rick Brunson isn’t just Jalen’s dad- he’s basketball royalty. The 57-year-old journeyman played 337 NBA games, then coached everywhere from Denver to Camden High before joining Thibodeau in 2022. His value? Dual loyalty: to systems and souls. He’s the bridge between Thibs’ grit and Brown’s collaboration, respected for developing guards without nepotism whispers. Retaining him alongside Erman/Cheeks signals Brown values continuity where it counts.

via Imago Nov 15, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) warms up with father and coach Rick Brunson before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

But let’s be real: keeping Jalen’s father avoids locker-room landmines. The All-NBA star’s trust in his dad’s guidance is well-documented. They dissect games over dinners. Losing Rick risked fracturing the franchise cornerstone’s morale. Brown’s gamble? That Rick’s 23-year coaching resume outweighs optics. As one insider noted: “He’s earned his seat, not inherited it.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now Rick’s tasked with merging eras. His playbook knowledge soothes veterans, while his adaptability (see: transforming Camden High from doormats to contenders) aligns with Brown’s vision. In this high-stakes transition, he’s not just a survivor. He’s the glue. And for the Knicks? That’s priceless.