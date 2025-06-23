“Could Care Less”: OKC Star Dismisses Kevin Durant Trade Buzz as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Suffers Disrespect

The NBA offseason is supposed to be about relaxation and reflection, but someone forgot to tell the basketball gods that. Just when you thought the drama would slow down after the Finals, the league’s talking heads and players are serving up more spicy takes than a Oklahoma City barbecue joint. Something’s got the basketball world buzzing, and it’s not just the usual trade rumors – this time, it’s about respect, recognition, and one MVP who can’t seem to catch a break.

The Oklahoma City Thunder find themselves in an unexpected spotlight while most players enjoy their vacations or prepare for next season. Their young core should be celebrating a breakout year, but instead they’re facing questions about everything from Kevin Durant’s future to whether their superstar even deserves his hard-earned MVP trophy. The temperature is rising, and not just because it’s summer – these Thunder boys are catching heat from all directions.

Things took a wild turn when Barstool Sports dropped a video clip of analyst Mark Titus absolutely eviscerating Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s game. “I have zero respect for SGA. Zero. None,” Titus declared before calling him “the worst MVP of my lifetime.” The rant only got more brutal from there, with Titus accusing SGA of having “zero bag whatsoever” and relying on push-offs and foul baiting. “He either gets fouled and goes to the free throw line, or he hits the mid-range jumper that then Doris Burke and Richard Jefferson say, ‘look at how good he is at getting to a spot,’” Titus complained.

This isn’t just casual criticism – it’s a full-blown character assassination of a player who just put up 32.7 points per game on elite efficiency.

The backlash against SGA’s MVP win has been brewing for weeks, with detractors pointing to his league-leading free throw attempts and occasional flopping. Never mind that he joined Michael Jordan as the only players with three straight 30-point seasons on 50% shooting, or that he led the Thunder to the West’s best record – some folks just can’t accept that the smooth-operating Canadian might actually be that good. Meanwhile, SGA’s teammate Jalen Williams showed exactly how little the Thunder care about outside noise when asked about the Kevin Durant-to-Houston rumors.

“That’s dope for Houston,” Williams shrugged on First Take before dropping the ultimate nonchalant line: “We accept all challenges, but I could care less about what’s going on in the NBA besides our parade and the rest of my week.” Talk about staying focused.

As the debate rages on about SGA’s legitimacy as an MVP, one thing’s clear: the Thunder aren’t losing sleep over anyone’s opinions. They’ve got the trophies, the wins, and the unshakable confidence of a team that knows exactly who they are. And if you need proof that SGA isn’t sweating the hate, just look at his recent Instagram activity…

SGA Silences Critics With Instagram Post

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander let his phone do the talking after leading the Thunder to the Western Conference finals, posting a series of triumphant photos with the caption “They thought I was whyling when I was smiling.” The not-so-subtle message came after his historic Game 7 performance against Denver, where he became just the second player after Kevin Durant to drop 35+ in a winner-take-all game.

via Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 2 : Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 2 during the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Clippers on November 02, 2024, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire NBA, Basketball Herren, USA NOV 02 Thunder at LA Clippers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20241102047

The post was classic SGA – no lengthy clapbacks, no angry rants, just quiet confidence letting his game speak for itself. That 35-point masterpiece came complete with 4 assists, 3 rebounds and 3 steals, further cementing his case as the league’s most unstoppable perimeter force. While critics obsess over his free throw attempts, SGA keeps adding to his growing list of historic accomplishments.

At this point, the MVP debate feels less about basketball and more about personal preference. You either appreciate SGA’s old-school midrange mastery and ability to control games without relying on threes, or you don’t. But as that Instagram post proved, the man himself isn’t losing any sleep over it. The smile says it all – he’s got the hardware, the stats, and most importantly, the Thunder are the new world champions, while his detractors are stuck making angry YouTube videos. Game, set, match.