Jalen Williams Issues 3-Word Demand To Chet Holmgren After $250M Extension Amid OKC’s Financial Trouble

Oklahoma City’s dream run this season felt like a movie. With Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams leading the way, the Thunder went from talented to title-winning. Holmgren dominated on both ends, blocking 11 shots in the Finals and finishing with a postseason-best plus-minus of +169. Even after a hip injury and a tough comeback, he ended the season with 15 points, 8 boards, and 2 assists per game. JDub, meanwhile, had his own All-Star moments, proving he’s next in line for greatness.

Chet’s rise wasn’t just about stats; it led to a major payday. The Thunder signed him to a five-year, fully guaranteed max rookie extension that could go up to $250 million. His deal came without any player or team option, a clear sign of trust from OKC. It was the second massive deal of the week after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s $285 million extension. With their young core locked in, the Thunder are hoping for years of contention and chemistry. Holmgren’s extension solidifies that future.

But the moment that stole fans’ attention? Jalen Williams’ hilarious and heartfelt reaction. Once the news dropped, JDub posted it to his Instagram story. He didn’t write much, just three words: “DINNER ON 7 !!!” He was quick to respond. Congratulating Chet in his own manner, in a funny demand to his teammate. And the screenshot quickly made its way to X too. Everyone saw what it meant; he was happy for his teammate, but also knew his own payday could be right around the corner. His way of saying, Your treat, big guy!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Now, some fans began to worry. Could the Thunder afford all this talent? NBA insider Brett Siegel shut that down. “While some tend to think the second apron is going to eat the Thunder alive, think again,” he explained. With young talent ready to step up and draft picks to trade, Sam Presti has the flexibility to keep this team competitive and far from financial panic.

Why Jalen Williams is the next Thunder Star set for a massive payday

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren now under long-term deals, one name stands out: Jalen Williams. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, there is already “momentum” on an extension for Williams, and it could reach up to $246 million. He may not have signed yet, but all signs point to him being next. Oklahoma City has made it clear that they believe in their young core. Locking in JDub would complete a trio that could rule the league for years.

What makes Williams’ case even stronger is his willingness to put everything on the line. In a video posted to YouTube, he revealed he took nearly 30 painkilling injections just to stay on the court. The injury stemmed from an April 9 collision with Devin Booker, where Williams tore a ligament in his right wrist. Still, he played through four playoff rounds, receiving lidocaine and cortisone shots before games and practices. By the end, he had a callus from the needles.

USA Today via Reuters Apr 24, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) celebrates after scoring a basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second quarter of game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The pain didn’t stop him from showing up when it mattered. He dropped 40 points in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, giving the OKC Thunder a pivotal 3-2 lead over Indiana. Earlier, he scored 34 points in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against Minnesota. “I got 28 or 29 shots in my hand throughout the playoffs,” he shared. “And I was like, ‘That can’t be for nothing. We have to win.’ So, that was my mentality.” Williams made sure pain never stopped progress.

Even when he struggled against Denver and shot just 38%, Williams never gave away his injury. “I didn’t want to tell the world that I was hurt, and so the world just ganged up on me,” he said. “But I was able to lock in and not use that as an excuse.” His silence wasn’t weakness. It was a strategy. His mindset reflected both toughness and maturity far beyond his age. He didn’t flinch, and he didn’t fold.

Thunder GM Sam Presti summed it up best after the Finals: “He powered through. He showed incredible mental endurance and security in himself.” Presti added that Williams made no excuses and played his best when the team needed him most. Now, with a ring on the way and extension talks heating up, it feels inevitable. Jalen Williams is getting his moment, and based on what he gave to get here, he’s more than earned it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad