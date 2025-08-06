James Harden Struggles With Emotion in China Visit After Ex-Teammate’s Remark

James Harden’s partnership with Adidas brought him back to a place that has always embraced him: China. His ‘UNO’ tour announcement caught fire online, but the real story began once he stepped into Guangzhou. The moment his car arrived, fans surrounded it. Screams filled the air, phones lit up, and every eye followed his steps. The walk to the elevator felt like a parade. Harden moved through the crowd with cameras flashing, looking calm but clearly touched by the welcome.

His bond with China has grown over time. During his years with Houston, he built a strong fanbase there. Since then, he’s returned every offseason to cities like Shanghai and Guangzhou. Every trip feels bigger than the last, with packed events and wild energy. His J-Harden Wines even sold 10,000 bottles in under ten seconds during a livestream. It shows how deeply connected he is to the culture and the people. He doesn’t just visit, he shares a part of himself each time.

This time, a streamer named Lacy tagged along and captured something special. In a vlog titled “My First Day in China With James Harden!”, he recorded day one of the tour. The video showed Harden stepping into the crowd, as fans erupted. Lacy looked shocked and even started chanting “MVP” with them. The energy in the air was something you could feel through the screen. It wasn’t just excitement; it was appreciation for someone they’ve followed for years.

Toward the end of the video, Harden walked up to the stage and took a moment to speak from the heart. “It’s been way too long. I’ve missed you guys. I’m happy I’m here,” he said. Then came the words that made the moment feel personal. “6 years ago, I’ve been here, but it seems like every time I come to China, I leave with a memory.” He even ended up reminicing about the old times. “So, you know, Oklahoma City, Houston, and so forth and so on. I was the beard, and now I’m older, I’ve transformed to UNO, which means under no one.”

He acknowledged how the fans stuck with him throughout his career. “You guys are so generous… I appreciate you guys for sticking with me through the ups and downs… Love you guys, man,” he stated. In a city filled with noise and lights, it was Harden’s gratitude that left the loudest echo.

Tyrese Maxey reflects on James Harden’s sacrifice and lasting impact

While James Harden’s emotional return to China captured headlines, his presence is still felt in Philadelphia. Tyrese Maxey, now stepping into a lead role with the Sixers, recently opened up about what Harden meant to him on the Deep 3 podcast. Their time together may have lasted just over a season, but it clearly left a mark.

“The biggest thing I learned is, I know [James Harden], and I know people aren’t going to say he sacrificed, but he sacrificed,” Maxey shared. He explained how Harden gave up parts of his own game to help the team run smoother. “He got me a lot of easy shots. But it was all about trust.” Maxey’s growth as a playmaker has continued, but he still gives Harden credit for his early development.

When Harden joined the Sixers from Brooklyn, he wasted no time investing in Maxey’s confidence. “From day one when he came in, the first thing he said to me was, ‘Listen, don’t think you’re not going to get the ball,’” Maxey remembered. “Don’t think you’re not about to still be aggressive and keep building your game.” It wasn’t just talk, either. Maxey explained how Harden let the game flow through him and encouraged him to be himself on the court.

Now with the Clippers, Harden is surrounded by names like Kawhi Leonard, Brook Lopez, and Ivica Zubac. This new setting could finally give him another deep playoff run. But for players like Maxey, who learned under him, Harden’s influence still echoes in every pass, shot, and decision made on the court.