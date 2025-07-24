Jared Butler NBA Contract Breakdown, Net Worth & Latest Phoenix Suns Deal

When Jared Butler entered the league as the 40th overall pick in 2021, few expected his path to be easy. Drafted by the Pelicans and immediately moved on, his journey took him through multiple franchises: Utah, Oklahoma City, Washington, and briefly, the G League with both Salt Lake City and Grand Rapids. That kind of movement might shake a young player’s confidence, but Butler stayed focused.

So, how did he turn heads again? After signing a two-way deal with the Wizards in late 2023, Butler quietly worked his way up. By April 2024, his hustle paid off as Washington gave him a standard multi-year NBA contract. He didn’t just fill a roster spot; he earned it. Then came a February 2025 trade to Philadelphia, paired with draft picks in exchange for Reggie Jackson and a first-rounder.

Butler’s response? He delivered. Appearing in 60 games across the season, he averaged 9 points and nearly 4 assists in under 18 minutes per game. In a standout moment, he dropped 25 points against the Hawks. Asked about his approach, he once said, “I’ve always felt I had something to prove. I’ve always been doubted out, counted out, whatever it may be. For me, when I get my opportunity to go out there, I’m going to show every time that I know I belong.” And prove it he did… with a double-double of 19 points and 10 assists against Miami shortly after.

With the 76ers declining his option this July, many wondered what would come next. According to Shams Charania, Butler quickly signed a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns. What does this mean for him? A battle for the backup spot behind Devin Booker and Jalen Green. But for someone who’s never had anything handed to him, that’s just another chance to show what he’s made of. So what does that mean for his value? And more importantly, his net worth? Let’s dive into that.

What is Jared Butler’s Net Worth?

So, how much is Jared Butler actually worth? Right now, his estimated net worth sits between $2.5 million and $3 million. That’s based on salary tracking platforms like SalarySport, which lists his total at $2,488,776. Other public sources put it somewhere between $1-3 million. Most of that comes from NBA contracts, but endorsements and smaller off-court projects also play a role.

What makes that number interesting is how quickly it’s grown. Butler went from bouncing between G League squads to securing real NBA deals. Each contract added layers to his financial base. While he’s not raking in superstar money, he’s building a stable future. If things go well in Phoenix, that number could rise fast. Now that eyes are on Jared, one question remains in people’s minds: Will he be able to outperform and prove his worth? Only time will tell.

Jared Butler’s Contract Breakdown

Curious about his latest deal? In July 2025, Butler signed a one-year contract with the Phoenix Suns. The full salary details haven’t been released yet, but it’s already getting attention. Just days earlier, he wrapped up a two-year stint with the Sixers that totaled $3,095,304. Of that, $745,726 was guaranteed when he signed.

NBA insider Shams Charania broke the news: “Free agent guard Jared Butler has agreed to a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns.” Before that, his contracts mostly followed a slow climb: from rookie-scale deals to two-way conversions and finally, guaranteed spots. That journey reflects how he earned each dollar through performance, not hype.

Jared Butler’s Career Earnings

2024–25 Philadelphia 76ers $1,115,697 2023–24 Washington Wizards $1,809,782 2022–23 Oklahoma City Thunder $111,137 2022–23 Utah Jazz $1,563,518 2021–22 Utah Jazz $925,258 Total $5,525,392

Jared Butler’s College and Professional Career

Where did this all begin? Butler made his mark at Baylor, where he proved that size wasn’t everything. At just 6-foot-3, he built his game around deep shooting and strong defense. That combination led Baylor to a national title in 2021, with Butler named Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four. By then, he wasn’t just a prospect; he was a proven winner.

In the NBA, Butler’s stops have been just as telling. Drafted 40th overall in 2021, he started in Utah, then moved through OKC and Washington before his breakout in Philadelphia. During his final stretch with the Sixers, he averaged 35 percent from three on nearly five attempts per game. That kind of spacing and energy is what Phoenix needs.

Now, Butler will battle Jordan Goodwin for minutes behind Devin Booker and Jalen Green. From nearly heading overseas to grabbing another NBA shot, this next chapter could say a lot not just about his role, but about his future value. He has yet to make any statement since the Suns’ news broke out. And if this run works out well, then he might end up seeing additional zeros in his next contract.