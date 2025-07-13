Jaren Jackson Jr and 2 NBA Stars’ Future Clarified After Grizzlies’ Cole Anthony Decision

When the Grizzlies shockingly traded Desmond Bane to Orlando, their intention to pivot in a new direction was evident. But there was one hurdle still blocking their way. The Bane trade brought in Cole Anthony, who was not a part of Memphis’ vision going forward, but his two-year $26.2 million remaining salary was causing major financial restriction in their future plan. Until now!

Turns out, Grizzlies have finalized a buyout with Anthony, and he intends to join the Bucks in free agency. That means Memphis is no longer burdened with his contract, clearing the way for them to renegotiate with cap space and solidify the future of three key players. Of course, the first is Jaren Jackson Jr., who reportedly agreed to a five-year $240 million max extension a couple of weeks ago.

With Anthony gone, Memphis can finalize the JJJ extension and secure the former DPOY for the foreseeable future. During his seven years with the team, Jaren has become one of the pillars of the organization alongside Ja Morant. He is a reliable double-double threat, who averaged 22.2 points on 37.5% three-point efficiency last season. So, extending Jackson’s stay was a no-brainer.

Once Jaren inks his extension, Grizzlies will also finalize deals with Santi Aldama and Ty Jerome. Per veteran insider Bobby Marks, “The 3 players have been in a holding pattern, waiting for a resolution with Anthony.” Well, Aldama agreed to a three-year $52.5 million deal to return to Memphis in free agency. At 6’11 he has been the perfect backup big for Grizzlies, averaging 12.5 points and over six rebounds last season. Plus, he is only 24-years-old, which means there is massive potential for growth.

Meanwhile, Grizzlies also acquired Ty Jerome on a three-year $28 million deal after his breakout season in Cleveland. A highly sought after free agent this summer, Ty averaged 12.5 points while shooting 43.9% from deep range. And Memphis cannot wait to finalize a deal with the young shooting guard. The Cole buyout finally allows them to make it happen. As this major dilemma gets resolved, Jaren has already started planning for next season.

Jaren Jackson Jr. announces major change amid Grizzlies extension after missing out on $345 million deal

While JJJ’s estimated $240 million extension is not a small number in any regard, he could have raked in a much bigger sum had he fulfilled one condition. Yes, the Center could have been eligible for a $345 million supermax extension had he made the All-NBA team. While he was able to make the All-Defensive Second Team, Jaren was unable to crack the required list and missed out on $105 million.

Despite the massive setback, the former DPOY continues to have a positive mindset and is even making a big change next season. Per reports, he is switching his jersey number from 13 to 8. The number was last worn by Lamar Stevens earlier this year.

Well, this minor change could be Jaren’s way of embracing the Grizzlies’ new era as they build a future without Bane, who fondly looks back on the time he spent in Memphis. Hopefully, Jaren and Ja will take the organization to new heights with the revamped roster and become a legitimate threat in the West. Do you think they can do it?