Jason Kidd’s Mavs Situation Worsens Amid Knicks Rumors as Coaching Staff Faces More Turmoil

ByVaibhavi Malhotra

Jun 28, 2025 | 10:41 PM EDT

What’s going on in Dallas? Because the smoke around Jason Kidd’s future just got a little harder to ignore… and now, it’s blowing directly into Denver. According to Marc Stein, the Nuggets have officially “secured permission” to interview Jared Dudley, a key assistant on Kidd’s staff, for a spot under David Adelman. Translation? Another crack is forming in Dallas’ bench.

Dudley has been one of Kidd’s most trusted voices as he’s respected by players, admired for his basketball IQ, and often praised for his locker room impact. But with the Knicks already swirling as a possible future landing spot for Kidd (per ongoing speculation), this latest plot raises eyebrows, rightly so. Is this just Dudley chasing a good opportunity? Or is it the start of a broader coaching staff departure?

Either way, it’s obvious that the Mavericks aren’t just dealing with playoff disappointment anymore… but they’re also in danger of structural instability. Between star dynamics, rising expectations, and now potential poaching, the Mavs’ offseason just got messier. And the ripple effects? They could go far beyond the assistant bench. Stay locked in, people, because if Dudley heads to Denver, and Kidd’s name stays in the rumor mill, the Mavericks might be navigating more than just free agency this summer. More updates coming soon!

(This is a developing story…)

