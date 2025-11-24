Jaylen Brown Confirms Plan to Ask Celtics for Trade Until NBA Legend’s Intervention

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has made a surprising and honest admission about his time with the team, revealing he seriously considered asking for a trade after growing tired of the constant rumors. This revelation came during a casual live stream where Brown opened up about his frustrations and the pivotal advice that changed his career path.

The All-Star forward did not hold back, detailing a period where he felt undervalued and frequently mentioned in trade discussions. “There were times when things was looking rough here in Boston. I don’t know how many times they put me in trade talks, for whatever reason. It was always something,” Brown said. He explained that the situation made him question his future with the franchise that drafted him.

Brown’s frustration stemmed from seeing other players prioritized. He felt the organization, including President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens, believed others were a better fit or worth more investment. “It was other players that Brad or whoever thought the organization was a better fit or they were paying more money, whatever,” he stated. This led him to a breaking point where he contemplated a fresh start elsewhere.

His belief fueled the thought of leaving in his own abilities. Brown was confident he could thrive as a primary scoring option on another team. “So I was like, you know, I think it may be time to go, you know what I mean? I could go somewhere else. I’m talented. I think I can score the ball at a very, very high level,” Brown admitted during the stream. He felt his growth was being limited in Boston.

