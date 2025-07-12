Jaylen Brown, Kevin Love and More Show Love to Donovan Mitchell After Personal Announcement

Some shots don’t need a shot clock. Some moments don’t come with a referee’s whistle. And some rings? Well, they don’t get won in June. Just ask Donovan Mitchell. Wait… what just happened?

Over the weekend, the Cleveland Cavaliers star delivered a surprise that had nothing to do with trade rumors, max extensions, or playoff aspirations. Instead, it came with a diamond and a yes. Donovan Mitchell proposed to singer and actress Coco Jones in a sun-drenched, poolside moment that caught the internet off guard in the best possible way.

No caption or press releases… he made the announcement with just a photo carousel of soft light and softer smiles, followed by a video of him dropping to one knee. The soundtrack? “You” by Coco Jones herself. A love song that suddenly became autobiographical. Cue the waterworks, Instagram likes, and emotional NBA fans wondering when their own highlight reel would start. The moment felt like something out of a movie, to say the least.

Picture-perfect and intentional. And while Mitchell may not have said a single word in his post, the silence said everything: “Now that I’m down, I’m down in love,” Coco sings in the background. Suddenly, it wasn’t just a song. It was a vow. So, naturally, Mitchell’s NBA family had to chime in!

From Jaylen Brown‘s celebratory “Yessir my boy 🎉” to Kevin Love‘s heartfelt “Congrats my brother ❤️🤝💎,” the NBA world rallied in the comments. Isaac Okoro, his Cavs teammate, popped in with a “Yesssir, congrats🍾.” Adidas Basketball didn’t hold back either, writing, “Congrats SPIDA.” Even Chris Brickley, Mitchell’s long-time trainer, said it best: “Happy for you my brother!”

What made it even more surreal was how matter-of-fact the post was. No overproduced announcement, no People Magazine exclusive. Just vibes and vulnerability. Like Mitchell wanted the world to know, but only if they were paying attention. This is the same Donovan Mitchell who has spent much of the summer as the focal point of swirling trade rumors and roster hypotheticals.

Donovan Mitchell shoots, love scores

Will he force a move? Is he committed to the Cleveland Cavaliers? For now, none of those questions matter. Because when you find your person, the noise fades. The spotlight shifts. The only thing that matters is the ring, and not the one from Adam Silver. Even when this powerhouse of a man has averaged 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists this season, the world of basketball chaos is just background noise just for this moment! But the engagement also speaks to Mitchell’s growth off the court.

At 28, he’s entering his prime not just as a player, but as a man making legacy moves. Coco Jones, fresh off a breakout year in both music and television, is a powerhouse in her own right. Together? They might just be the next power couple the NBA didn’t see coming. Their relationship had been kept relatively low-key up to this point, but this proposal was a moment of pure intention. As Coco’s lyrics played over the video, it was impossible not to feel the gravity of it all: “Gotta be from Heaven, looking like my blessing…” That sound you heard?

That was the collective internet sighing into a pillow. And in a league where personal news sometimes breaks through Woj bombs and trade reports, this felt refreshingly human. Just a guy in love, doing something big and brave, poolside. So what’s next for Spida? The wedding? A re-up with Cleveland? A fresh chapter on a new team? Maybe all of the above. But what matters is that he’s already made the shot that matters most. Love. Commitment. And one song to tie it all together.