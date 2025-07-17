Jayson Tatum Gets Unexpected Help in Off-Court Activity Amid Damian Lillard Rumors

“It was always important for me, even when I was younger. I just knew I wanted to give back and help people that looked like me and grew up like me.” That was Jayson Tatum, straight from the heart. And the Celtics star backed those words in 2017, the year he got drafted, by launching the Jayson Tatum Foundation (non-profitable). His goal? Simple. Give back to communities that mirrored his own. And the best part is, he’s not doing it alone anymore. Out of the blue, someone unexpected just stepped up to join him on this journey. And no, it’s not a high-profile celeb or a corporate sponsor. It’s someone way closer to home. Curious who it is?

Through the Jayson Tatum Foundation, the 2024 NBA champion runs basketball camps and back-to-school giveaways in his hometown of St. Louis. It’s more than just charity; it’s more like care. This foundation hands out backpacks, warm coats, and holiday toys that make kids feel more loved and cherished. That’s just the tip of the iceberg. It also invests in futures by offering scholarships and mentorship to high schoolers in the city. Thanks to a big boost from SoFi, they’ve extended their reach to support single parents, too. But lately, Tatum has been battling rehab for a torn Achilles has kept him off the court and under wraps. Still, the mission rolls on.

And just when it seemed like things might stall, Tatum dropped a post. And in it, two tiny helping hands showed up, quietly picking up where he left off. In a recent Instagram story, Jayson Tatum gave fans a rare look inside his foundation’s summer efforts. The scene was heartwarming; kids received books, supplies, and a bit of joy to carry them through the break. But the real surprise? The helping hand behind it all wasn’t just any volunteer. It was Tatum’s own seven-year-old son, Jayson “Deuce” Christopher Tatum Jr. In a carousel of stories, fans saw young Deuce stepping up, handing out notebooks and essentials to kids who needed them more than he did.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

So yes, Jayson Tatum isn’t walking this path alone anymore; he’s got his son right beside him. If nothing else, this post proves one thing loud and clear: the apple didn’t fall far from the tree. And knowing how openly Tatum has embraced fatherhood, it’s no stretch to believe Deuce is walking right in his footsteps. This development comes just a few weeks after a homeownership initiative Tatum led. Talking about it back then, he said, “Growing up in St. Louis, I saw firsthand how important financial stability and homeownership could be for families like mine. Through our partnership with SoFi and their investment in our region with their Generational Wealth Fund, we’re giving people in my hometown the tools and knowledge to take control of their financial futures. I’m proud to give back to the community that made me who I am.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But while that’s a peek into his personal life, the NBA world has its own buzz swirling. Right at the center of it? Tatum and his close friend Damian Lillard. And if these rumors carry any weight, the Celtics could be cooking up something massive. Something that could swing the league’s balance the way it did back in the ’90s.

If rumors hold up, Jayson Tatum may bring Damian Lillard to the Celtics

It’s been nearly two weeks since the Milwaukee Bucks shocked the league by waiving Lillard, and the fallout is still echoing. Sure, he’s dealing with a torn Achilles and might miss the entire season. But he’s still Damian Lillard. A 9-time NBA All-Star, and a nightmare for defenders.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And as expected, teams jumped in fast. But leading the pack? None other than Tatum’s Celtics. According to Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe, Tatum hasn’t wasted time. The Celtics star is actively recruiting Lillard, and even posted a story that read, “Jayson Tatum has been recruiting Damian Lillard to join the Celtics, per @GwashburnGlobe.”

For Lillard, Boston might be the perfect landing spot. Because it’ll give him time to heal, a championship-ready roster, and a teammate he trusts. And if Dame gives even a nod of interest, buckle up. Because the 2026-27 season could very well wear green and white from start to finish.