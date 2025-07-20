Jayson Tatum Gives Surprise Injury Update Amid Personal Setback

It happened fast and caught everyone off guard. With just under three minutes left in the fourth quarter, Jayson Tatum dove for a loose ball behind the three-point line. As he stepped backward, he lost his footing and suddenly collapsed. It was a non-contact injury, the kind that always feels more serious. He clutched his right ankle, visibly in pain, and couldn’t stand. Boston’s medical team rushed in, and within moments, he was taken off the court in a wheelchair. That image of Tatum being helped off left Celtics fans stunned.

Not long after, tests confirmed what many feared. An MRI revealed a full tear of his right Achilles tendon. The very next day, Tatum underwent surgery performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley. It was a major blow for Boston, especially since they’d built so much around their 27-year-old star. The team expects to be without him for most, if not all, of the 2025–26 season. Yet, there’s already optimism in the air. Celtics president Brad Stevens recently said, “He seems to be doing really well. Rehabbing’s hard. He’s a competitor. He’s gonna compete in everything he does.” His return could come between January and May 2026, depending on how things progress.

The strongest hint of that progress came from Tatum himself. Just recently, he posted a picture of his legs on his Instagram story. The thing to notice was that he wasn’t wearing his walking boot. It was a small update, but fans immediately noticed. And it made its way around social media quickly. Only a few weeks back, he needed that boot for support. Now, he appeared steady, without any brace. Coming out of the boot often marks the shift from passive recovery (rest and protection) to active rehab (mobility, strength-building). At this point, Tatum is likely working on balance, flexibility, and rebuilding the muscle in his leg.

Of course, recovery is never a straight line. On Day 25 of rehab, Tatum shared, “Day 25… days starting to get a little easier.” But things shifted by Day 45 when he posted, “This is some b——-,” showing how mentally and physically tough Achilles rehab can be. Still, he’s been locked in. At the Auerbach Center, he’s become a daily presence, pushing through the pain. Recently, he shared a motivating four-word message: “Keep showing up, JT.” That post came from the weight room; he’s added pool training to his routine. No days off. No shortcuts. Just a man working to return to the game he loves. And his improvement shows the result.

Why Damian Lillard turned down the Celtics despite Jayson Tatum’s full-court press

While Jayson Tatum focuses on recovering from his Achilles injury, he’s also been working behind the scenes for the Celtics. According to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn, Tatum had been “active in recruiting” Damian Lillard. Their bond goes back to Team USA in 2020, and with both stars navigating similar rehab paths, it created a shared understanding. Tatum reportedly pitched a future with himself, Jaylen Brown, and Derrick White, hoping to form a championship trio once everyone is healthy again.

Even while recovering, Tatum stayed locked in on trying to improve Boston’s roster. Lillard, who once brushed off the idea of joining Boston, began to consider it seriously. In a conversation with The Athletic, he hinted at his mindset shift, saying, “That’s a little different now.” The Celtics were ready to offer either a veteran minimum or mid-level exception. Their pitch was built on the chance to play alongside Tatum in the future.

But the reality of Boston’s cap space couldn’t compete with Portland’s offer. At 35, Lillard agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal with the Trail Blazers. That contract includes a player option and a no-trade clause, giving him both stability and power. Staying in Portland also meant being near his three young kids. As Shams Charania explained on ESPN, “To be in Portland, back home with his three young kids, was by far the most important factor in his return.”

Still, the Celtics were very much in the race. Lillard held calls with both Boston and Minnesota and gave serious thought to each offer. Charania confirmed, “Two teams in particular, I’m told, that Damian Lillard really considered: Celtics and the Timberwolves.” Even with Tatum sidelined, Boston made a strong case. But in the end, family and familiarity won out. Tatum’s effort was real, but so was Lillard’s pull toward home.