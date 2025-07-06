Jayson Tatum Has No Words for Arizona Star’s Personal Announcement Amid Injury Recovery

“Momma, I graduated🙏🏽🎓.” That was the message Caleb Love posted on Instagram, celebrating a milestone that clearly meant everything. But the real headline? Jayson Tatum quietly reposted it to his story with… silence. Not a caption, not a clapping emoji. Just a quiet repost on his story. To the casual fan, it might seem like a simple gesture. But dig a little deeper, and it’s so much more layered than you could think.
Because Love’s journey hasn’t been easy. On June 27, Shams Charania reported that the Arizona standout, once a March Madness darling, now undrafted, was expected to sign a two-way contract with the Portland Trail Blazers. A second chance, a pro shot, and now, a degree to go with it. But this isn’t just about two hoopers crossing paths. Caleb Love was coached by Justin Tatum, Jayson’s father.
Arizona’s Caleb Love – one of the most prolific scorers in college basketball – is expected to sign a two-way NBA contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell ESPN. Love went undrafted and now lands a deal to be on the Blazers’ roster next season.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 27, 2025
That turns this quiet Instagram moment into something closer to a full-circle family nod. One that hits deeper when you realize Jayson is still recovering from his Achilles tendon injury that he got in a playoff game against the Knicks. So no, Tatum didn’t write anything. He didn’t need to. The repost felt like his version of a head nod from across the room. Quiet pride, loud support, you know? And for Love? A new chapter with an NBA contract in hand, a degree on the wall, and Tatum in his corner. What happens next, though? Come back here to find out!
(This is a developing story…)
