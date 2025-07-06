brand-logo
Jayson Tatum Has No Words for Arizona Star’s Personal Announcement Amid Injury Recovery

ByVaibhavi Malhotra

Jul 5, 2025 | 10:25 PM EDT

“Momma, I graduated🙏🏽🎓.” That was the message Caleb Love posted on Instagram, celebrating a milestone that clearly meant everything. But the real headline? Jayson Tatum quietly reposted it to his story with… silence. Not a caption, not a clapping emoji. Just a quiet repost on his story. To the casual fan, it might seem like a simple gesture. But dig a little deeper, and it’s so much more layered than you could think.

Because Love’s journey hasn’t been easy. On June 27, Shams Charania reported that the Arizona standout, once a March Madness darling, now undrafted, was expected to sign a two-way contract with the Portland Trail Blazers. A second chance, a pro shot, and now, a degree to go with it. But this isn’t just about two hoopers crossing paths. Caleb Love was coached by Justin Tatum, Jayson’s father.

That turns this quiet Instagram moment into something closer to a full-circle family nod. One that hits deeper when you realize Jayson is still recovering from his Achilles tendon injury that he got in a playoff game against the Knicks. So no, Tatum didn’t write anything. He didn’t need to. The repost felt like his version of a head nod from across the room. Quiet pride, loud support, you know? And for Love? A new chapter with an NBA contract in hand, a degree on the wall, and Tatum in his corner. What happens next, though? Come back here to find out!

(This is a developing story…)

