Jayson Tatum Makes Personal Confession Through $6.9 Billion Brand Amid Cooper Flagg Setback

Being the primary superstar on arguably the most storied NBA franchise, you would think that Jayson Tatum would undoubtedly be next in like to be the face of the league. He surely has all the accolades to back it up – Five Conference Finals appearances, six All-Star selections, and one championship. But while Tatum’s stacked resume at merely 27-years-old hints that he should carry the torch after LeBron James and Stephen Curry, in reality, the Celtics star is having a hard time even ranking ahead of draft prospect Cooper Flagg!

Yes, per Athletic’s Sam Vecenie, Tatum ranked twelfth among the past decade’s top NBA prospects out of college. Meanwhile, this year’s consensus number one pick Flagg ranked second, only behind French sensation Victory Wembanyama. Amid the major media insult, JT responded via a collaboration with $6.9 billion luxury fashion brand, Coach. He shared a post on his IG story, doing a Q&A style video with the brand.

When asked what he looks for in a watch, the Celtics superstar had a cryptic confession that applies to his preference in watches and also to his personal life, “It’s all about being simple, subtle, yet confident. Those that know, they know.”

