Jeanie Buss Asked To Prepare For Lakers Exit After Celtics Governor Wyc Grousbeck’s Surprise Decision

Last year, Wyc Grousbeck made headlines by selling the Celtics to Bill Chisholm for a record $6.1 billion. The Grousbeck family had owned the team since 2002, buying it for $360 million. At first, fans took comfort in knowing Grousbeck would stay as governor and CEO through 2028. It sounded like a graceful handover, a bridge between eras. But behind the scenes, the sale was more than a transaction—it marked the beginning of Boston’s biggest ownership shift in decades.

Then came the bombshell from Shams Charania. Taking to X, he wrote, “Wyc Grousbeck will no longer stay on as governor as part of the Boston Celtics’ $6.1 billion sale to Bill Chisholm, sources tell me and @ramonashelburne. Plan had been for Grousbeck to remain through 2028. Chisholm assumes governor title and the transfer will be finalized soon.” It is a move that accelerates change faster than anyone expected, leaving little room for a slow adjustment period.

In the midst of this leadership shuffle, questions keep piling up. Why did the plan change so suddenly? What will Chisholm’s “hands-on” approach mean for Boston’s culture? For Boston, the focus is clear: Tatum is out, the governor is changing, and the tradition is shifting. And somehow, as the internet does best, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss found herself dragged into the conversation.

AD

This is a developing story…