Jeanie Buss’ $10B Lakers Deal Is Bad News for LeBron James Warns Celtics Legend

There’s noise in L.A. again — but this time, it’s not just fans, front-office leaks, or even LeBron James speaking. It’s silence. Strategic silence. The kind that says more than a “decision” ever could. Because behind the scenes of the Lakers’ usual offseason drama, there’s a power shift happening, and if you listen to Kendrick Perkins, it doesn’t exactly scream “LeBron’s kingdom” anymore.

Perkins said it straight up, because, well, of course, he did: “Bron, Rich Paul putting out a statement… it really served no purpose but to ruffle the feathers,” he said. Feathers? Ruffled? That was a freaking tornado. But why? “Because it’s a new sheriff in town. Or should I say sheriffs?” Translation: the Lakers aren’t just Jeanie Buss’ team anymore. Not after the estimated $10 billion valuation that came with the franchise’s new ownership deal. However, Buss’s camp insists she’ll remain in control.

But Perkins isn’t buying it. “You ain’t paying $10 billion without calling shots,” he said. And look, it’s actually hard to argue with that logic. This isn’t a billionaire buying courtside seats. It’s a full takeover. And in the NBA, new ownership almost always means a new identity. So where does that leave LeBron?

If you believe Perk (and honestly, he’s plugged in enough to warrant it), the Lakers’ power structure has shifted toward someone else. Someone younger, shinier, and far more essential to the franchise’s long-term future: Luka Dončić. “It’s not a 40-year-old LeBron James… It’s Luka. It’s Luka and it’s WME,” Perkins declared. WME, for the uninitiated, is Luka’s agency. Now add DeAndre Ayton to that equation.

Because it also reps Ayton, who just inked a deal with the Lakers. Coincidence? Perkins says absolutely not. “You don’t think Luka is having a say in what’s going on in the Lakers front office right now? You crazy as hell.” Man sure doesn’t know no filters when it comes to something as serious as this. And to be fair, the math checks out.

The Lakers need Luka to extend in August — a franchise-saving extension if we’re being honest. So naturally, the front office is making sure he’s happy, plugged in, and surrounded by guys who fit his timeline and agency ecosystem. DeAndre Ayton just happens to be a part of that playbook. But here’s where things get even spicier.

Ayton’s arrival isn’t just about fit. It’s a signal. A reshuffling of agency influence inside the building. For years, Klutch Sports and Rich Paul have basically run the Lakers. Draft picks, trades, press releases… you name it, LeBron’s camp had a hand in shaping it. But with WME now pulling strings and Luka rising as the face of the franchise, Perkins believes Klutch’s dominance is officially over.

Is this it then, Lebron out, Luka in?

And guess who isn’t with WME? LeBron. Which suddenly makes that cryptic Rich Paul statement last week — the one Perkins called “pointless but provocative” — look like more of a turf war shot than a PR move. So, where does that leave the King?

via Imago Feb 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

He’s still box office, still productive, still capable of dragging any team into the postseason. But for the first time in over a decade, LeBron James might not be the shotcaller. The Lakers are hedging toward their next chapter with Luka Doncic – a younger, international, agency-shifted model that feels a little less Hollywood and a lot more business.

Remember all that noise about LeBron maybe bolting this summer? The cryptic quotes, and the passive-aggressive social posts? At the time, it felt like classic LeDrama, a yearly tradition. But looking at how things are unfolding in L.A., maybe he should’ve hit the eject button while he had the chance. Because now?

There’s a $10 billion shift in power, Doncic’s reportedly the new face, and Rich Paul’s influence isn’t what it used to be. Suddenly, staying put might’ve been the real gamble. LeBron wanted to keep his kingdom. Instead, he might just be watching it get reaped up by the new prince. The scary part for LeBron fans, though?

That shift might already be happening faster than anyone expected. Because let’s be honest, when Kendrick Perkins, a former Celtics enforcer and current media watchdog, sounds this confident about a takeover in L.A., it’s worth listening. And if Luka is really holding the keys to the castle now, then LeBron’s era may finally be over.