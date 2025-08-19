Jeanie Buss’ Lakers Plan Under Threat as NBA Forces Change After Celtics Sale

“In terms of selling the team, I’m not going anywhere. This is exactly what my dad asked me to do,” Jeanie Buss declared in 2022. Back then, her stance was firm, almost unshakable, as she repeated, “The team is not for sale.” It wasn’t just about ownership; it was about protecting what Jerry Buss built. She once said her father’s vision placed the Lakers in her care, like his most prized creation. Yet now, only three years later, that certainty has shifted in surprising ways.

In June 2025, the unthinkable finally happened. The Buss family agreed to sell a majority stake in the Lakers for $10 billion. The deal, the largest franchise sale in U.S. sports history, went to Mark Walter, longtime minority owner and Dodgers principal. Despite that stunning figure, Buss will remain governor for at least five more years. Reports suggest she’ll continue overseeing daily operations until the late 2020s. With approvals pending, the sale is expected to close between Q3 and Q4 of this year. But will things remain as intended?

On The Hoop Collective, Brian Windhorst explained why timing shaped this move. “The differentiation between the Lakers and the Bucks, okay, is that the Lakers have their local television revenue,” he said. “And local television revenue is under pressure in sports.” The broadcast landscape is unstable, raising concerns about whether the Lakers’ financial advantage will last. Windhorst added that while it remains valuable, it might not guarantee the same cushion the Lakers once enjoyed. Suddenly, selling while valuations peak seems more practical than emotional.

Tim Bontemps echoed the uncertainty. “Yeah, we have no idea. We have no idea what the RSN picture across the league is going to look like five years from now,” he said. Windhorst then connected that volatility with Jeanie Buss’ choice, noting that the Celtics’ $6 billion sale reset expectations. He pointed out how Wyc Grousbeck’s stepping aside raised questions. “If Wyc Grousbeck was not able to remain as the governor of the Celtics, will Jeanie Buss be able to remain as the governor of the Lakers?” Windhorst asked. For Buss, that’s the looming question.

Their words reveal the deeper story. Windhorst emphasized how local TV revenue, once the Lakers’ secret weapon, is no longer secure. That explains why Buss, despite her father’s wishes, chose this moment to sell. Bontemps’ remark about uncertainty shows no one truly knows what broadcasting will look like in three years. And Windhorst’s comparison to Grousbeck highlights the bigger issue: even beloved owners may eventually be forced to step aside. For Jeanie Buss, that looming reality made her decision more strategic than sentimental. So, how will the future pan out for Jeanie? Will she end up following Wyc’s route? Only time will tell.

Magic Johnson’s take on why Jeanie Buss staying as governor matters

Even though the Lakers are heading into a new era under Mark Walter, Jeanie Buss is not stepping aside just yet. Instead, she will continue in her role as Governor, allowing the franchise to transition without sudden disruptions. For Magic Johnson, that decision feels like the perfect bridge between past success and future growth. He even had a private call with Buss, congratulating her on the historic feat. After all, he knows both Buss and Walter well, making him uniquely positioned to weigh in.

In a conversation with the L.A. Times, Johnson praised the move, calling it both thoughtful and practical. “You saw Mark let Jeanie stay on the Board of Governors. That was smart,” he said. Johnson pointed out how Buss never intended to hand the Lakers to just anyone, showing how careful she was in protecting her father’s vision. Her role, to him, represents continuity, not compromise.

Johnson also emphasized Walter’s credibility by pointing to his Dodgers résumé. “And I think because of the success of the Dodgers and how he has run the organization, now it’s easy for the fans. We already know him. We’ve seen his work already. We’ve seen what he’s been able to do, led us to a couple of World Series [wins] and going to the World Series four times. That’s success right there. That’s what Laker fans are looking for.” His words carried the reassurance of someone who has seen Walter deliver results.

For Johnson, the arrangement feels like a best-of-both-worlds scenario. “He’s got a track record. This is what Laker fans would want, somebody that they can trust, just like they trusted Dr. Buss.” Trust, legacy, and proven success are the values guiding this chapter of Lakers history.