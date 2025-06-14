Jimmy Butler Joins Kevin Durant’s $4.6Bn Business Venture Amid Warriors Trade Rumor

As we go deeper into the offseason, Kevin Durant’s trade rumors continue to escalate. Reports suggest that he will be out of Phoenix before the upcoming draft on June 25. But KD’s next landing spot is yet to be determined. Several names, including Rockets and Spurs have been thrown in the mix as potential suitors. Amid this uncertainty, some believe there is a slight chance of KD reuniting with the Warriors to join forces with Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry, forming a new Big Three. If these speculations were not enough, Butler’s latest move has further fueled these rumors by linking with Durant’s $4.6 billion business venture.

Butler flooded his Instagram stories with several pictures showcasing his latest collaboration with renowned soccer club Paris Saint-Germain. Turns out, the Warriors star has opened a temporary café of his personal brand Bigface coffee at the PSG House in Los Angeles. Well, Bigface gained massive exposure in 2020 when Jimmy started selling the coffee inside the NBA Bubble at $20 a cup. Since then, he has been focused on the brand’s expansion, and the collaboration with PSG seems like the next step in that process.

Per the $4.6 billion club, the PSG House will remain open till June 23, which means the Bigface Paris Saint-Germain café will operate for next ten days at the Melrose Avenue. To promote the venture and show his support to the club, Butler visited the LA venue and was spotted signing jerseys, clicking pictures with team mascot, and even shooting a podcast as a guest.

Of course, Jimmy is not the first NBA superstar to link up with PSG. Last year, Kevin Durant made a massive business move by purchasing a minority stake in the French soccer giant. It happened during his trip to Paris for the Olympics. Amid the pursuit for his fourth Olympic gold, Durant and his business partner Rich Kleiman, visited PSG’s training center for a meeting with team President Nasser Al-Khelaifi. It eventually led to KD’s business move.

While Durant does own undisclosed stakes in PSG, he did not make a direct investment. He did it through his company Boardroom by purchasing stakes in Arctos Sports Partners fund, who own 12.5% stake in the soccer club. That makes KD a minority stakeholder. But can this coincidental PSG connection further boost the chances of Durant and Butler becoming teammates?

Jimmy Butler’s arrival in Golden State could change Kevin Durant’s mind about Warriors reunion

During the February trade deadline, Warriors attempted to acquire Durant as they were seeking a superstar to pair alongside Steph. Of course, he was the perfect fit, as the duo had already won two titles together during KD’s first run with the team. However, when the Slim Reaper found out about Warriors and Suns’ ongoing discussion, he shut them down immediately, not wanting another run with his former team.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 9, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts against the Boston Celtics during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

But that was before Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler. The circumstances might be a bit different this time. Before Jimmy moved to Golden State, there were reports about KD pushing the Suns for a Butler trade with the Heat in exchange for Bradley Beal. It would require Beal’s approval because of his no trade clause. So, the deal never went through.

However, it became clear that KD wants to team up with Jimmy. While not in the NBA, they have been teammates once during the 2016 Rio Olympics, where they won gold together. Now that KD is in trade talks once again, he could change his mind about reuniting with the Warriors because this time, it gives him a chance to play alongside Butler. In return, Suns could get young stars like Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and Moses Moody. While Warriors are not the favorites to land KD, stranger things have happened in the NBA. Do you think Durant will end up joining forces with Jimmy and Steph?