Jimmy Butler Turns Heads at US Open in Support of Carlos Alcaraz

Jimmy Butler has quietly become one of tennis’s most obvious fans and occasional participants. Not just a basketball star who watches from the couch. He worked as a ball boy at a U.S. Open match in 2023 and later played a friendly exhibition with Carlos Alcaraz in Doha during the 2025 All Star break. Where cameras and fans loved the crossover moment. Those moments show Butler’s real interest in the sport and explain why his name pops up whenever big tennis matches draw a starry crowd.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Butler’s friendship with players like Alcaraz and Coco Gauff is more than casual. He has been photographed courtside at premier events and has mixed friendly points with top pros. Which helps explain the headlines when he turns up at major matches. Novak Djokovic has previously praised Butler’s game and character on occasion, and those cross sport shout outs feed the narrative of athletes who truly respect one another across arenas and surfaces.

The Sporting News posted a clear update from Arthur Ashe Stadium noting “Jimmy Butler is in attendance to watch the US Open match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz” as fans filled the stands for the big semifinal. Cameras cut to him multiple times during the match and his focused reactions made social clips fast favorites across feeds. Alcaraz arrived at the semi having not dropped a set all tournament and told reporters “I’ve been really consistent this tournament which I’m really happy about. Serving well. Playing well. Now I’m facing one of the best returners ever, if not the best. It’s gonna be tricky today. I’ll try to show my best, to play great tennis. We’ll see what happens”. That tension made Butler’s presence feel right at home.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

There is a pattern to Butler showing up where tennis and headline moments collide. He played that quick point with Alcaraz in Doha that drew smiles and an attempted between the legs shot that did not connect but did win applause. Djokovic has also publicly expressed admiration for Butler calling him “an incredible player.”.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A Sneaker Tease Amid Offseason Quiet

Even as Butler enjoys tennis from the sidelines, he has been active off court in ways that hint at broader plans. He and teammates kept training chemistry alive with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. And social posts made clear that the veteran core is locked in on winning next season. Green’s message to fans and teammates was bold and unfiltered which set the tone for the group’s summer work. “We about six weeks out…right…where I need to be baby…we getting that b____ this year”.

AD

via Imago Image Source: Imagn

Butler has also been dropping hints about a new shoe or product rollout by blurring his footwear in Instagram posts and replying to fan questions with a short tease “you’ll see them soon”. His social caption on a recent carousel that featured Green read “whatever @money23green said on the last slide”. Taken together the training clips and product teases read like a veteran keeping momentum up on and off the court while his front office stays quiet in free agent markets.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The backstory helps explain the attention. Butler previously left Jordan Brand to sign with Li Ning and has been associated with international sneaker moves and performance lines that resonate globally. Fans and sneaker collectors watch his moves because when Butler shows up courtside or posts a blurred shoe image the rumor mill starts and brands notice. For now his US Open appearance was another clean, visible moment in a summer where he both pushed the Warriors’ competitive message and quietly signaled that more off court news may be on the way.