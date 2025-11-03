brand-logo
JJ Redick Reacts to Dodgers World Series Win, Reveals Hilarious Clippers Story

By Vaibhavi Malhotra

Nov 2, 2025 | 9:29 PM EST

Ahead of Los Angeles’ matchup with Miami, JJ Redick reacted to the Dodgers’ World Series win and revealed a memory too amusing to ignore from his Clippers days that perfectly sums up life in LA’s divided sports scene. The word is, Redick became a Dodger fan while he was on the Clippers, but when they asked if JJ wanted to be on the jumbotron?

“Hell no, I’m on the Clippers. I’m gonna get booed,” said Redick. Beyond the humor, Redick showed genuine admiration for new Dodgers and Lakers owner Mark Walter’s approach, saying he sent him a personal note after the win. “He’s obviously a very intelligent man, but it’s two different sports and how you build teams are different,” Redick said, highlighting the comparison between baseball’s patience and the NBA’s star-driven urgency.

For a coach who once played through both the bright lights and the boos of LA, it’s pretty clear that Redick gets the city’s energy, its split loyalties, and now, its latest parade. What happens next, though? Well, come back here to find out!

(This is a developing story…)

