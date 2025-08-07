Joe Johnson Responds After $2M for His 14-Day Role Shocked Jeff Teague

Jeff Teague was selected 19th overall in the 2009 NBA Draft, fresh off a solid run at Wake Forest. At the time, Joe Johnson had already cemented his place as a franchise star in Atlanta. He joined the Hawks in 2005, became a seven-time All-Star, and was one of the league’s most respected scorers. When the two reunited in Atlanta, after sharing time together at Wake Forest, their roles were different, and so were their checks. Johnson was pulling superstar money, while Teague was just getting started.

Years later, Teague opened up about a moment that made him stop in his tracks. On the Club 520 podcast, he shared what really humbled him during his rookie season. “I think mine was probably like $86,000 for the two weeks or whatever,” Teague said. “So I just grabbed Joe Johnson’s. Let me see what Joe’s s*** look like. That s*** said two million on it.” For him, that was his real “welcome to the NBA” moment, not a dunk or a turnover, but a pay stub that felt unreal.

That wild check moment resurfaced again when Joe Johnson joined Lou Williams on Run It Back. Williams didn’t hold back. “I’m going to get a little messy with you, man,” he said, grinning. “Jeff just put your business out there… You remember that moment?” Joe just laughed, “Good times, man. Hey, no good times, bro. We thoroughly enjoyed ourselves here in Atlanta. Obviously, I’m still here and I’ve been joining since 05, bro.” The two had fun with it, but the shock was real for Teague, who had his eyes opened by this revelation.

What made it even more special was the bond they had before the league. Teague had once said, “He the most giving dude ever.” Back in college, Johnson helped him out monthly. “The thing I love about James, like, I ain’t had no money,” Teague said. “So James would be like, ‘Hey, every month, here you go. Here you go, $2,500, n—a. Send it to your mama.” That gesture stuck with him. Johnson even left Teague the keys to his truck when he was sure he was going for the NBA draft. That kind of friendship is rare to see.

The moment Joe Johnson told Jeff Teague to stop playing like a rookie

Back in 2010, Jeff Teague was still learning how to carry himself as an NBA point guard. After a quiet rookie season, coaches wanted more from him, especially new Hawks head coach Larry Drew. But stepping up wasn’t just about skill. It meant leading a locker room full of vets and sharing the court with someone like Joe Johnson. That wasn’t easy for a young guard still being called “Rook.”

The real shift, though, didn’t come from a coach’s instruction. It came from a teammate’s encouragement. During informal games at practice, Johnson pulled Teague aside and told him something that hit different. “‘Play your game. Don’t just defer to me a lot,’” Teague recalled. “When he said that, that helped me a lot. I’m going to be a lot more aggressive.” For a quiet player still finding his voice, that gave Teague confidence he hadn’t fully tapped into yet.

Coach Drew had made it clear he wanted a faster, more athletic team that could break out of slow isolation sets. Teague’s speed was perfect for that, but only if he stopped handing the ball off too early. “That’s his next step,” Johnson said. “When he is out on the court, he has to be the leader.”

So Teague put in the work. He built muscle, trained on defense, and fixed his jump shot with Hawks assistant Lester Conner. He even joined summer league camps to sharpen every part of his game. Teague knew the opportunity wouldn’t wait forever. “If you want to play in this league, when you get the opportunity you’ve got to take advantage of it,” he said.

Looking back now, that simple push from Joe Johnson became a turning point. Teague slowly stepped into the role the Hawks needed. He took charge of the offense, played with more confidence, and let his speed dictate the tempo. Over the next few seasons, Teague evolved from “Rook” to floor general, eventually becoming an All-Star in 2015. That shift didn’t happen overnight, but it started the day Johnson told him to lead. And clearly, Teague listened.