Joe Lacob’s Son Still Fears Adam Silver’s Punishment as Emotional Trap Over Jonathan Kuminga Emerges

The Golden State Warriors are caught in an unusual standstill. While the offseason feels quiet across the NBA, Jonathan Kuminga’s restricted free agency has left the team unsettled. He turned down a $45 million deal, signaling his desire to explore other opportunities. Despite Joe Lacob’s belief in Kuminga’s growth, the 22-year-old has grown frustrated with limited minutes and a fading role. The Sacramento Kings have been his most persistent suitor, pushing questions of whether the Warriors can truly keep him long-term. The uncertainty has left the fans asking: What exactly is holding this up?

Adding to the turbulence, Kent Lacob, the son of controlling owner Joe Lacob, suddenly stepped down from his role. After a decade working within the organization, including time as general manager for Santa Cruz, his exit shocked many. Joe Lacob responded bluntly, saying, “Well, that took some b–ls.” Kent explained he wanted to embrace the fear of uncertainty again, admitting he felt alive not knowing what came next. With his older brother Kirk still in the front office, the family remains tied to leadership, but Kent’s departure still raises eyebrows.

The drama took another twist when Kent joined 95.7 The Game. Tim Kawakami pressed him directly: “Kent Lacob, what is going on with Johnathan Kuminga?” His answer was cautious. “Well, unfortunately, you know, I can’t answer that. I think I’m still able to get fined, unfortunately…” The hesitation was telling. By avoiding specifics, Kent revealed how strict league rules, enforced by Adam Silver, leave little room for open commentary.

Tim pressed further, asking for general insight. Kent obliged: “I think this is not specific to any one player, but I think, you know, restricted free agency is—free agency in general is—it’s complex, right? There’s a lot of stuff going on, and I think emotion gets involved…” His words painted the situation as an emotional trap. Teams grow impatient, players push for promises, and negotiations drag on longer than expected. Which is something that has played out so many times before, especially with younger players.

Jonathan Kuminga is ready to pull a Ben Simmons

History has a way of repeating itself in the NBA. Young, talented players often grow frustrated when they feel underused or undervalued. That frustration eventually leads to mistrust, and suddenly the relationship begins to crumble. Jonathan Kuminga is now in that stage with the Golden State Warriors. His situation mirrors what Ben Simmons went through with Philadelphia, where both players wanted out but had little leverage to force change. The similarities are striking, but so are the differences.

The Warriors currently have just one serious trade offer for Kuminga, and it comes from the Sacramento Kings. That package includes Malik Monk and a protected 2030 first-round pick, but Golden State isn’t satisfied. Kuminga’s options are limited. He could accept the qualifying offer and play at a high level to boost his value. Another path would be signing a short deal with Golden State, then walking as a free agent next summer. Both routes leave him in limbo for now.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The comparison to Simmons becomes clearer when you recall his standoff with Philadelphia. Simmons felt abandoned by the Sixers after their playoff collapse. His agent made it known that he didn’t plan to return to the team. Unlike Kuminga, Simmons had a long contract, which gave him no leverage. He simply refused to play until he was finally traded for James Harden. Kuminga has not taken that route, but frustration is obvious.

The difference is that Simmons was already a three-time All-Star when he forced his way out. Kuminga has only shown flashes and still lacks recognition. The Warriors are determined to not overpay, despite the fact that the player believes he will be a star in the league. Whether his breakout comes with Golden State or somewhere else remains the unanswered question.