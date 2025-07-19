Joel Embiid Gets Reality Check After Throwing 76ers Locker Room Under The Bus Amid Paul George Setback

There’s something about locker room drama that always feels like it’s simmering under the surface. It’s the glances not caught on camera, the passive comments in post-game interviews, and the quiet cold shoulders that say more than words ever could. The kind where trust isn’t just a buzzword tossed around in pressers, but something hanging by a thread behind closed doors. That tension has a way of exploding when things go sideways- and in Philly, it’s bubbling into something bigger than basketball. You read the headline. You felt the heat. Now let’s dive into the why, because this one’s a slow burn that just ignited the whole room.

Joel Embiid has never been one to play it quiet. Whether he’s trolling on social or carrying Philly on one leg in a playoff series, you know what you’re getting. But recently, the face of the 76ers made it clear he’s got a bone to pick- not with an opponent, not with media, but with his own locker room. The reason? A team meeting got leaked. And not just any meeting. One where Embiid, the franchise MVP, got called out by none other than Tyrese Maxey. What followed wasn’t growth. It was deflection. And boy, the reaction didn’t go unnoticed.

In a video by Fox Sports Radio, Dan Beyer revealed what really went down: “Tyrese Maxey called Joel Embiid out in that meeting during the season talking about his tardiness, not being on time, and how Joel Embiid needs to set an example.” But instead of owning it, Embiid went on ESPN and fumed about the leak. “I know who leaked it, but I’m not going to tell who it is. The past is the past. The one thing I’ll say is it’s hard being around people that do those sorts of stuff.” His next line?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A hard pivot away from accountability: “Once you cross that, you can’t expect me to be a part of a team meeting again. That’s just not going to happen.” And that’s the jaw-dropping moment. This wasn’t just frustration. It was a star player saying he’s done showing up for team meetings, because someone exposed his late arrivals. Not because he was late. But because it got out. That’s the kicker. Analysts didn’t hold back either. As one put it: “I think they have a Joel Embiid problem. Not that Joel Embiid has a Philadelphia 76ers problem.” The vibes? They’re toxic.

AD

via Imago Dec 20, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on after the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Look, we’ve seen this play out before. Remember when Draymond Green clocked Jordan Poole in practice? What dominated the headlines wasn’t the punch… it was how the video leaked. And that same energy is swirling around Philly now. “You could tell me all you want that leaks and this and that are the problem, but it’s not. That is the problem.” Sound familiar? Embiid’s issue seems less about being late and more about being embarrassed. He’s not upset about what happened. He’s upset people found out. That’s where this veers from leadership into something shakier.

All of this paints a tough picture. Embiid’s trust issues with the team go deeper than one leak. There’s now real concern that the guy being paid like a cornerstone player doesn’t want to be a cornerstone leader. And when someone like Maxey, his close friend, feels the need to step up and say something, it means the rest of the room probably felt it too. Choosing to boycott team meetings? That’s not just skipping a sit-down. That’s waving a white flag on being part of the solution.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A Paul George problem they didn’t need

And just when Philly needed their stars aligned, another piece fell out of orbit. Paul George, the third head of this much-hyped Big Three, is back on the injury report. Arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in July cast serious doubt over his status for training camp. For a guy who already missed chunks of last season, this setback is a gut punch the Sixers didn’t need.

George only suited up for 41 games last year. Now, after playing just 15 games alongside Embiid and Maxey, this latest procedure threatens to derail what little chemistry they were trying to build. That trio, on paper, was meant to reignite Philly’s championship dreams. Instead, it’s starting to feel like a what-if story playing on loop.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Jan 1, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

When asked about how the team is handling things behind the scenes, Embiid gave a line that stuck: “This is a business. It’s all about the results. If I come back early enough and I’m still not myself, guess what? You’re not winning any games.” Cold, maybe. But honest. The problem is, when the results are this messy and the trust this fractured, business starts looking like chaos.