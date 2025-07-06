Jonas Valanciunas Hits Roadblock to $14M Payday as Nuggets Trade Saga Enters New Chapter

Jonas Valanciunas didn’t expect his summer plans to hit a wall. After over a decade in the NBA, he was eyeing a fresh start overseas with Panathinaikos Athens. He even flew to Greece and started his medicals, thinking a three-year, $13 million net deal was just around the corner. Sounds like a done deal, right? Not quite. The Denver Nuggets, who just traded for him from Sacramento, suddenly stepped in and made it clear: they’re not letting him walk that easily.

So what’s stopping him now? According to Marc Stein, the Nuggets are “determined to keep” him unless he agrees to a buyout. But that’s where the roadblock begins. Valanciunas is guaranteed $10.4 million this coming season, with a $10 million team option after that. That’s solid money, but the EuroLeague offer brings more years and a bigger role.

AD

When asked why he might want to leave, insiders point to the chance to “be the guy” on a contending Euro team. But Denver isn’t budging. They’re reportedly “optimistic” he’ll stay. The problem? His heart might already be in Athens. So now, he’s stuck between two teams, and $14 million might hang in the balance.