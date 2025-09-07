Jonathan Kuminga Delay Hurts Warriors as Key Target Joins Luka Doncic’s Ex-Team

Golden State’s summer has been quieter than anyone expected, leaving fans restless. The Warriors remain locked in a standstill with Jonathan Kuminga, their restricted free agent, as his qualifying offer deadline nears. Their proposal of two years at $45 million has not sealed the deal, and the forward’s future feels cloudy. With training camp just weeks away, the uncertainty is unsettling. Could this hesitation cost them crucial additions? The longer this deadlock stretches, the more roster flexibility slips away.

Kuminga’s value is not in question. Last season, he ranked as Golden State’s third-leading scorer, averaging 15.3 points on 45.4% shooting. At times, his athleticism sparked hope, especially during stretches when Stephen Curry was sidelined. In four playoff games without Curry, Kuminga produced an impressive 24.3 points per contest. So why the hesitation? Is this delay a careful move or a gamble gone wrong? For a team balancing veterans and youth, his situation becomes a looming fork in the road.

The delay matters more because another possible solution has just disappeared. Trey Lyles, once considered an intriguing fit, will not be wearing a Warriors jersey. A few days ago, reports hinted that he was exploring Europe, and now it is official. The 29-year-old forward is signing with Real Madrid in Spain. He turned down NBA minimum offers for a lucrative deal overseas. The news stings because some saw him as a potential replacement if Kuminga walked away.

Lyles’ decision carries even more weight when you consider Golden State’s current needs. At 6’9”, he offered spacing and toughness, traits that perfectly complemented Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler. Just two seasons ago, he averaged 7.6 points while hitting 36.3% from deep. Those numbers don’t leap off the page, but they filled gaps the Warriors wanted solved. Now, with Lyles gone, the frontcourt options are dry.

Jonathan Kuminga’s stand and the stakes for the Golden State

The Warriors’ summer plans are tied up with Jonathan Kuminga’s decision, and the young forward seems determined to chart his own path. As NBC Sports Bay Area’s Dalton Johnson revealed, “Through four years, Kuminga and the Warriors have yet to find common ground on who he presently is as a player, who he can be with more opportunities and who he will be in the future.” The ongoing deadlock leaves the team and fans wondering what his next move will be.

Kuminga’s focus is clear: he wants control over his destiny. Johnson explains, “The way this offseason has played out only has furthered Kuminga’s desire to control his own destiny and how his future plays out. Kuminga wants to make sure that no matter who his next employer is, he’s comfortable and confident he is being set up for success from the start.” This mindset reflects a young player aware of his talent and the short window for impact in the NBA.

A major concern for Kuminga is avoiding a role where he feels undervalued or sidelined. Johnson notes, “Kuminga doesn’t want to be used as a ‘pawn’ for a team where he has seen himself as the scapegoat, and he still doesn’t fully know what his role will be going into his fifth NBA season with the likelihood that he still isn’t a starter and might not close games.” This hesitation signals that money alone won’t sway him.

From the Golden State’s perspective, the stakes are high. Last season, Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 30.5 percent from deep. The Warriors view him as a key trade asset if no deal materializes. Accepting the qualifying offer would be a pay cut, but it opens free agency sooner, giving Kuminga a chance to redefine his career.

At just 22, Kuminga is betting on himself. The Warriors’ offseason strategy now hinges on whether patience will pay off or if the team must pivot toward trades or other roster moves before the season begins. Fans are left asking: Will Golden State’s biggest gamble this summer finally pay off?