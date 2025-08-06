brand-logo
Jonathan Kuminga Drives Away From Bay Area Fueling Kings Rumors After Insider Declares Trade Stance

ByVaibhavi Malhotra

Aug 6, 2025 | 1:24 AM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Is that the sound of trade smoke, or just Jonathan Kuminga taking a scenic stroll along the American River? Because just when Warriors fans thought the Kuminga trade saga was slowing down, the 22-year-old forward popped up in… Sacramento. Yes, that Sacramento. As in, division rival, Kings-in-the-making, Beam Team land. His latest Instagram Story, featuring a serene view from the West Sac side of the American River, is now the most suspiciously aesthetic post in NBA Instagram history.

The soundtrack? “Walking on a Dream.” Subtle. Dream scenario for the Kings? Nightmare fuel for Dub Nation? And before you start yelling, “He could just be on vacation,” sure, he could be. But this isn’t Lake Tahoe in July. This is a strategically placed post in peak trade season from a player whose name has danced through rumors for months. The timing isn’t random, the location definitely isn’t.

Is this a soft launch of a trade? A not-so-cryptic flex? Or just a young star vibing with nature and Empire of the Sun? Either way, the NBA world’s ears just perked up. Come back here for more updates!

(This is a developing story…)

Is Kuminga's Sacramento visit a hint at a trade, or just a clever social media tease?

