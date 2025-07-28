Jonathan Kuminga Receives Worrying Update From Warriors Front Office Amid 16 NBA Exec’s Suggestion

As July winds down, the air around the Golden State feels thick with uncertainty, especially for Jonathan Kuminga. Despite the Warriors selecting him 7th overall back in 2021, his future with the team remains unresolved. For weeks now, his camp has reportedly been pushing hard for a long-term deal. They’re aiming for four years, with an annual paycheck between $25 and $30 million. That’s not just a big ask, it’s a loud signal. Kuminga knows what he’s worth, and he wants to be paid accordingly. But is Golden State ready to match that confidence?

The franchise is already stretched thin. Their 2025–26 payroll is sitting at almost $171 million, dangerously close to the luxury tax apron. That leaves very little space to make key moves, such as re-signing De’Anthony Melton or bringing in veteran help like Al Horford. Giving Kuminga a top-tier deal would tighten the budget even more. Several teams like the Heat, Suns, Kings, Hornets, and Bulls have reportedly shown interest in him. But none seem prepared to meet Golden State’s asking price, and Kuminga isn’t backing down either.

So, where does that leave the Warriors? “We’re trying to be responsible,” a front office executive told Keith Smith. “With the aprons and hard caps and all of that, you can’t just throw money around. We still love Jonathan. We’re hopeful we can figure out a way to strike a balance that works for him and for us.” That balance, though, might be tough to find. The team doesn’t want to jeopardize its long-term plans, but Kuminga won’t settle just to make things easier.

Meanwhile, The Athletic recently surveyed 16 rival front-office executives, asking what they believed was a fair price for Kuminga. Their responses were varied, but telling. Most estimates fell between $17 and $25 million annually, with the average landing around $20.4 million. The suggestions included everything from shorter two-year deals to a hefty $125 million contract over five years. One executive compared him to Jaden McDaniels, who locked in a $131 million deal, saying, “McDaniels is great in his role, but J.K. is more talented and has higher upside if he ever can hit.”

The situation is growing more complicated as restricted free agency drags on. Kuminga could opt for the $8 million qualifying offer and return for one more year while holding veto power over trades, then become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

via Imago Jan 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) drives to the basket against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

That move, while risky for him, could be a nightmare for the Warriors. As one exec bluntly put it, “If he takes the qualifying offer, the Warriors are f—– from a team-building standpoint, because they need to get him on a deal where they can trade him.” At the end of the day, both sides want control, and that’s what makes this standoff feel less like a negotiation and more like a chess match.

What’s really holding up any sign‑and‑trade deal for Jonathan Kuminga?

The trade market around Jonathan Kuminga hasn’t cooled down, but the Warriors aren’t budging on what they want. While the Kings and Suns remain the most aggressive suitors, Golden State continues to play it slow. ESPN’s Anthony Slater laid out the organization’s stance clearly, saying, “The Warriors have been pretty steadfast in their requirement of at least a first-round pick. They also want a young player, and they don’t want to take on bad contracts.” That mix of expectations makes any deal complicated.

Earlier this month, the Kings reportedly offered Devin Carter, Dario Šarić, and two second-round picks. But Golden State didn’t bite. Reports suggest they’re eyeing higher-upside players like Keegan Murray or Keon Ellis instead. Meanwhile, Kuminga himself seems unbothered by the delay.

According to Shams, “He did tell me, though, that he is in absolutely no rush on doing a deal with the Warriors right now, and he is not accepting their current offers.” That speaks volumes about where his head’s at. Even so, Kuminga is keeping the door open. He recently met with Kings executives Scott Perry and B.J. Armstrong and coach Doug Christie. After that meeting, he’s reportedly “open-minded” about joining Sacramento. Still, the Warriors aren’t just moving a player. They’re trying to secure their future. And Kuminga?

He’s trying to secure more than just money. With Golden State’s free agency plans on pause, this negotiation is more than a contract. It’s a waiting game where both sides seem willing to play the long haul.